Sean Kirst: A lifesaving gift based on life-changing inspiration

They are all vaccinated and boosted, and they intend to be cautious and wear masks around their mother, amid another Covid surge. Still, Marcy said her gift is simply having everyone home, a full gathering confirmed when Drew called a couple of weeks ago to say he would be here.

“It might have been in the works between them,” she said of her children, “but if so, I wasn’t informed.”

Alison, whose parents divorced when she was a teenager, said she sees Marcy’s example in each of her siblings. “She raised five kids and she was just always very selfless and she definitely influenced my perspective: If there’s something you can do for someone else, you do it,” Alison said.

To learn of her mother's cancer – only days after reading the letter of gratitude – offers deep and aching proof of what Marcy taught them about this time of year since they were born. The tradition of creating gifts for each other has reached a point where Lucas is in charge of choosing names in early fall, and then the siblings spend months on their projects, leading to an exchange Christmas morning that again brings them all home.