Sean Kirst: A brick-throwing great-grandma stands by her Buffalo Bills

Jeanette “Sis” Korbel turned to the brick just twice, far below her per-game average. The Buffalo Bills ground out a 24-10 win Thursday over the New England Patriots, and Sis only needed to let the brick do her talking a couple of times.

She hurled it toward the screen after a Jordan Poyer interception was overturned, though she felt better when a neighbor who texts back and forth sent a quick interpretation of the rule.

Sis also heaved the brick when a deep Stefon Diggs-from-Josh Allen touchdown strike vanished due to a holding call.

"With everything they weren't calling," she said, "they're going to call that?"

Overall, she was content. She wore her Bills sweatshirt in a chair near the television, with the brick – created by granddaughter Jennifer Korbel - within easy reach.

OK, so it is a feather-light foam brick – wrapped in cloth emblazoned with the Bills logo – that Sis launches in frustration after calls she does not like, or for moments like a … gulp … red zone turnover.

Those thunderbolts are offered in perpetual good cheer.

“I love the Bills,” said Sis, her nickname since a cousin coined it in childhood. That makes it one of Western New York's most enduring nicknames, because Sis is 96 and has lived in the same house for almost 70 years in the community she calls, beautifully and melodically, “Chik-towaga.”

She remembers working as a young woman at a scrapyard, where an all-too-serious manager announced the use of nicknames was forbidden – only to have the owner himself walk over a little later to look around and say:

“Where’s Sis?”

I visited her after one of her friends sent me a message.

“Sean, you need to meet this lady," the friend wrote. "She is a Bills fan, and after the end of last season said, ‘Oh well, looks like I’ll have to live another year.’ You know what she is waiting for.”

Sis, who laughs easily and constantly, confirms the tale.

“We've been waiting a long time,” she said of a team she began following in Buffalo's old War Memorial Stadium, long before the move to Orchard Park.

She remains a knowledgeable disciple. Sis frets about how “we’ll be doing without Von,” as in the injured Von Miller, and she worries that Miami and the Jets have "been playing pretty good ball,” and she said with relief that it looked Thursday like Allen's arm, hurt weeks ago, is healing up.

Sis started going to Bills games with her father, Leroy Bateman, and her husband, born with the name "Florian" but called "Stan" at the steel plant and "Korby" at home. They were stadium regulars for the two Bills championship teams in the old American Football League, and they witnessed the 1966 AFL title game, in which Kansas City rolled past Buffalo to keep the Bills out of the first Super Bowl.

Sis, to this day, says she holds a grudge. You can imagine her response to the last 13 seconds of regulation play against KC in the playoffs, last year.

She and Korby embraced the Bills at a time when Sis was painting television cabinets for Buffalo Molded Plastics, work that provided some extra cash. It helped them afford season tickets at Christmas for her dad and for any of their four kids who wanted seats.

Eventually, it narrowed down to Sis and Korby and their good friends, Bonnie and Joe, until Korby – his knees going bad – decided to stay home and follow the games while he cooked, ready to feed his wife when she returned. Sis remained a regular into her 80s – she was there for the entire great playoff comeback of 1993, against Houston – but finally, even for her, the stadium became too much.

Now she watches closely on television. A couple of grandsons will call afterward to share analysis, and she understands why – outlook shaped by years of disappointment – they always fear the worst.

“Look, we’re winning games, even if it’s not pretty,” she tells them.

She recalls how everything came together in such a euphoric and explosive way in December of last year for the Bills, and she focuses on what she sees, cheerfully, as an elemental truth:

“I want a Super Bowl before I die, and this is our best chance. Never lose hope.”

Sis expresses that allegiance from a home with a Bills motif, from the red and blue ribbons above the TV to Bills magnets on the fridge. It is all intertwined with a throwback photo of her dad in a baseball uniform from his playing days at Schiller Park, while a figurine of Pope John Paul II offers a serene, it's-only-a-game blessing.

Her most prominent Bills decorations are an "Allentown" sign and a poster of No. 17 himself, who seems to be staring at her chair. Beyond her wonder at Allen’s moonshot arm and the way he runs with such abandon, Sis offers a theory on why Western New Yorkers – particularly those of a certain graying age – sense an almost ephemeral sincerity in the guy.

“Josh,” she said, “has eyes like every 2-year-old you’ve ever seen.”

That reflects the affection of a great-grandmother, seven times over, who has toted around many generations of 2-year-olds.

Jennifer, a granddaughter, inherited that Bills loyalty. She brought home a video message for Sis from Bills great Steve Tasker, and provided a similar greeting from Hall of Famer Andre Reed at her grandma's surprise 95th birthday party.

After Sis wistfully remarked that she would probably never set foot again in Highmark Stadium, Jennifer enacted a plan: She talked Sis into the car on a pretense, then drove her to an open Bills practice in Orchard Park, where she photographed a delighted Sis with the statue of Ralph Wilson.

“I felt so happy,” Jennifer said, “to make her happy.”

Ask Sis why she cares so much about the Bills – and the Sabres, for that matter – and she ties it into family. She is the oldest of six siblings, and the last one still around. One brother, named Leroy like his dad, was a Marine who died in the Korean War, more than 70 years ago.

She thought of him during the Patriots game, on what would have been his 92nd birthday. She would babysit Leroy, during his childhood. When he graduated from grammar school, she took him downtown on a special trip to the old Kleinhans, a pricey choice, to buy his jacket.

Somehow, on his birthday, it felt right that the Bills won.

Sis was attending the old Hutchinson Central High School – she graduated in 1944 – when she met Korby in a classic tale of a Buffalo house with double porches. She had a friend who lived in an upstairs flat on Bond Street, and Korby would visit a kid who lived downstairs.

They exchanged a few letters after he left for World War II, friendship that burst into romance once he returned. They were married on Valentine’s Day 1948, settling into their Cheektowaga home six years later.

“Oh, he loved the Bills,” she said of her husband, who died in 2017. In a painful way, the couple experienced the sensation that is the holy grail of the Bills Mafia: For an instant, they actually learned how it feels to see the Bills win it all.

In 1991, Sis and Korby traveled to Tampa when Buffalo played the Giants in the first of the four Super Bowls. They were seated to the side of the goalposts for Scott Norwood's end-of-the-game field goal attempt, and they both thought it went through. That elation was amplified when fans around them roared with joy.

In a few seconds they realized: Those were Giants fans.

What would it mean to feel that way again, and have it last?

“I could die happy,” said Sis, confident that Korby is already cooking and ready to greet her, whenever she gets home.