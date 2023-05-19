Sean Kirst Columnist Born in Dunkirk, a son, grandson and great-grandson of Buffalonians, I've been an Upstate journalist for more than 49 years. As a kid, I learned quiet lives are often monumental. I still try to honor that simple lesson, as a columnist. Follow Sean Kirst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The game was almost 61 years ago in Buffalo, though what John Brown remembers of Ernie Davis on the field has little to do with the play-by-play.

On June 29, 1962, Brown was an offensive lineman for the East in the annual Coaches All-America Football Game, a long-vanished college showcase whose first home was in the old War Memorial Stadium.

The East won that night, 13-8, behind touchdowns from quarterback Roman Gabriel and the late Bob Ferguson, a running back from Ohio State named the game's MVP.

Yet winning or losing is not what Brown, an 83-year-old retired banking executive, recalls from his home near Pittsburgh. He had just graduated from Syracuse University, where his best friend was Davis, the first African American recipient of the Heisman Trophy as standout player in the college game – an honor that led to Davis shaking hands with President John F. Kennedy.

Brown and Davis were together on the only Orange team to ever win a national championship, in 1959. Davis always called his buddy "John Brown," making affectionate use of both names, a bond reinforced by being part of a tiny group of Black students at Syracuse.

Their close friends included the late John Mackey, who both redefined what it meant to play tight end and became a pioneering union leader in the National Football League.

On Thursday, the phone rang at Brown's home. It was Sylvia Mackey, John's widow and another Syracuse graduate, who never forgets the meaning of May 18. It was exactly 60 years since Ernie Davis died, and she felt the same urgency as Brown:

They see it as imperative that Davis is remembered, for much more than football.

“Like I say: Man, this was an exceptional person,” Brown said.

The game in Buffalo has painful resonance. In 1962, professional football was conquering the American imagination. Vince Lombardi was building his NFL dynasty in Green Bay. The fledgling American Football League, including the Bills, was a few years away from a merger with the established NFL that only helped to elevate the sport.

One thing seemed clear: Davis – who brought his stunning combination of speed and power from Elmira to Syracuse – was on the cusp of NFL brilliance.

That probability explained his greeting from a Rockpile crowd of 22,759. He received “a shattering boo” when he was introduced, wrote Charley Young, sports editor of the then-Buffalo Evening News.

The NFL and the AFL, at that time, were at war and in fierce competition for the best players. Davis had been selected by both the AFL's Bills and Washington of the NFL, whose owner, George Preston Marshall, had long resisted signing a Black player to his roster.

John Brown said he does not believe Davis would have played for a Jim Crow segregationist like Marshall. But Washington and Cleveland cut a deal that sent Davis to the Browns, thus allowing him to fulfill a dream that meant the Bills had no real chance:

In Cleveland, he hoped to line up in the same backfield as Jim Brown – a fellow Syracuse graduate who also wore 44 for the Orange, helped in the college recruitment of Davis and was arguably the greatest back to ever play the pro game.

“His agent told him that if he signed with Cleveland, within four or five years he’d be a millionaire,” John Brown said.

The Bills, then, was not part of the plan. Young, in a column after the all-star game, claimed maybe Buffalo was better off. He wrote “this was not one of Ernie’s good games,” and while Davis was “adequate when carrying the ball,” Young compared his blocking to a guy without a date at the senior prom, whatever that means.

He did not realize he was witnessing a tragedy. The game in Buffalo was played on a hot summer night. As they walked off the field, Brown said Davis turned to him and said, in a baffled way, what Brown cannot forget:

“John Brown, I’m awfully tired.”

To Brown, his friend's exhausted emphasis revealed something felt terribly wrong. That night in Buffalo, Brown said, was the last time Davis carried a football in a regulation game. Davis soon learned he had leukemia. He died less than a year later, on May 18.

Brown said their friendship was so close that he changed his life trajectory to keep playing with Davis. Brown could have signed with San Diego of the AFL for a better contract, but chose instead to go to Cleveland, to be teammates with Davis and Jim Brown.

It is easy to celebrate Davis at his football peak. To fully understand who he was, Brown said, demands remembering how he carried himself after learning of his disease.

The two men shared a bungalow in Cleveland, where Davis - with his big contract - would routinely try to pay the rent for them both. Brown said team owner Art Modell sought help for Davis from every specialist he could find. Brown would get up each day and go to practice while Davis would often go to the hospital, for treatment.

On the worst days, Brown said, Davis would bleed uncontrollably when he shaved or brushed his teeth. He never complained, masking his pain with the same warm, empathetic manner. Even amid that struggle, Brown said, he had a gift of making people around him feel at ease.

Brown's one complaint about "The Express," a movie about Davis made a few years ago, is that he felt it didn't capture the full extent of that extraordinary humanity. Davis was no pushover – Brown recalls him “wiping out” a Syracuse teammate in a fistfight behind Sadler Hall after the guy hurled some racist insults – but his friend's essential demeanor, when it came to it, was a kind of compelling grace.

Sixty years ago this week, Brown said, he was playing basketball in Columbus with an off-season traveling team when he became emotional out of nowhere, tears stinging his eyes. It was not until his friends drove him back to Cleveland that he learned why they kept the radio turned off in the car.

Davis was dead, at 23.

This year we celebrate the 60th anniversary of our first black Heisman winner, Syracuse's Ernie Davis, pictured here meeting President John F. Kennedy on the same day of his Heisman ceremony, Dec. 6, 1961. #BHM pic.twitter.com/CDppsVS7uH — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) February 26, 2021

A year later, the Cleveland team Brown joined for the chance of playing with his lost friend won the NFL championship. After retiring in 1971 from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown built an impressive career in banking, but his sense of “might-have-beens” only intensified as the years went by.

He and his wife, Gloria, named their youngest son Ernie Davis Brown, and the child's godmother was the late Marie Davis Fleming, Ernie’s mother. Until her death, she still loved to cook for Brown, who became a widower six years ago.

"Some things, as you grow older, they resonate," said Brown, who often speaks to friends who knew and loved Davis. Brown has stayed in touch with both Helen Gott Gray, Davis’ college girlfriend, who became a newspaper editor in Kansas City, and Sylvia Mackey, who called this week on a hard anniversary.

Brown sees those last Davis carries in Buffalo as only gaining in significance. In Cleveland, Brown hoped the team would allow Davis to suit up and touch the ball at least one more time, even in a preseason game. Head coach Paul Brown was against it, John Brown said, feeling it would somehow hurt the team.

Instead, during a 1962 preseason doubleheader, Davis walked to midfield in street clothes in a darkened stadium to the roar of almost 80,000 fans.

He and Davis, deeply moved, went back to their house after that game, “and I know what happened meant a lot to him,” Brown said.

There's a tendency in sports, Brown said, for athletes of the past to become “like yesterday’s newspaper,” easy to toss aside. While a healthy Davis would have been a monumental NFL figure, Brown believes the qualities that should make his best friend unforgettable – the lessons he hopes children might emulate today – were summed up by something Davis told Brown long after that last game, in Buffalo.

“I might not make it,” Davis said, “but I don’t have to give up trying.”