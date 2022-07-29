Sculptures from Albright-Knox adorn Graycliff estate

The picturesque summer manor Frank Lloyd Wright designed on a cliff in Derby is the setting for two contemporary outdoor sculptures and several more on both floors of the recently restored 1926 Graycliff estate.

The outdoor sculptures provided by Albright-Knox Art Gallery for the exhibition "Sarah Braman: Finding Room" will be on the grounds until October 2023, with the indoor pieces on view until March 2023.

"This exhibition is unlike anything Graycliff has ever hosted," said Anna Kaplan, Graycliff Conservancy's executive director. "It is a real opportunity to invigorate our now restored historic grounds and interiors with brilliant contemporary art that is sure to challenge perspectives, and allow us to experience our historic site in an entirely new way."

The outdoor sculptures, one called "Sit" and the other "Stay," are made of precast concrete, steel and tinted glass. The smaller, indoor pieces use wood, concrete, colored geometric glass and pieces of scrapyard vehicles and furniture.

Braman purposely chose materials Wright worked with in forming his organic style of architecture to explore the interaction between natural and man-made materials, as well as the interchange between light and translucent glass.

"The interior works are very similar materials to what Wright used to build the house," said Zach Boehler, the public art project coordinator at the Albright-Knox who curated the exhibit along with Andrea Alvarez, an assistant curator. "They ask for viewers to move around them and consider them within the space they're set in.

"Her outdoor works are large enough to actually invite you inside of them and experience the space they create," Boehler said. "I think Sarah hopes that being enveloped in that space and in the color that the glass creates inside, and the shadow, offers a moment of contemplation and even momentary meditative peace."

Alvarez said visitors should enjoy the way the artwork interacts with the house.

“In this dynamic space, Braman’s colorful artworks will come to life and encourage visitors to see them – and the house – in a new light,” she said.

Braman, who was born in Tonawanda and lives in Amherst, Mass., said she was grateful for the opportunity to exhibit her sculptures at Graycliff, where her indoor and outdoor pieces can be shown at the same time.

"As artists, we work mostly alone," Braman said. "We have a vision, but we don't always have a sense of how that vision fits into the larger landscape physically, culturally, spiritually and psychically.

"I'm not sure if any of you can fully understand the impact that this kind of opportunity and support has on an artist, especially a sculptor," she said. "I'm so grateful that Andrea and Zach called these works here to be in this extraordinary site."

Guided art tours will be available on Fridays and Saturdays and are free the first Saturday of each month. To make reservations or for more information, go to experiencegraycliff.org.