Sculpture and mural to celebrate Broderick Park role in Underground Railroad

Artists have been chosen to create a sculpture and a mural for Broderick Park to commemorate the historic role it played as a terminus for the Underground Railroad, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced Sunday.

The sculpture will be created by James J. Cooper III, a Buffalo art teacher and multimedia artist who has produced several community murals, including the John Brent mural at one of the gates to the Buffalo Zoo. The concept for the mural by Gino L. Morrow II, a Dallas-based artist born in Buffalo, is entitled “The Road to Freedom.”

The artwork will be installed in the park next year as part of a collaboration that has included the Buffalo Arts Commission, the city’s Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets; the Buffalo Quarters Historical Society, the Friends of Broderick Park and Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper.

“As Broderick Park served as the point where escaped slaves crossed the Niagara River to get to freedom in Canada,” Mayor Brown said, “this place is of great importance to the cause of liberty and the rights of each human to live without being in bondage.”

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.