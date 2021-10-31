 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sculpture and mural to celebrate Broderick Park role in Underground Railroad
0 comments

Sculpture and mural to celebrate Broderick Park role in Underground Railroad

Support this work for $1 a month

Artists have been chosen to create a sculpture and a mural for Broderick Park to commemorate the historic role it played as a terminus for the Underground Railroad, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced Sunday.

The sculpture will be created by James J. Cooper III, a Buffalo art teacher and multimedia artist who has produced several community murals, including the John Brent mural at one of the gates to the Buffalo Zoo. The concept for the mural by Gino L. Morrow II, a Dallas-based artist born in Buffalo, is entitled “The Road to Freedom.”

The artwork will be installed in the park next year as part of a collaboration that has included the Buffalo Arts Commission, the city’s Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets; the Buffalo Quarters Historical Society, the Friends of Broderick Park and Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper.

“As Broderick Park served as the point where escaped slaves crossed the Niagara River to get to freedom in Canada,” Mayor Brown said, “this place is of great importance to the cause of liberty and the rights of each human to live without being in bondage.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: O.J. Simpson talks about the Buffalo Bills outside the Big Tree Inn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News