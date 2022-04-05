Scow stuck above Niagara Falls for 104 years may be breaking up

The rusty remains of a vessel that became stuck above the Horseshoe Falls 104 years ago appear to be breaking up, but the chances of any of it going over the falls are slim, a Canadian parks official said Tuesday.

The iron scow, as the craft is called, was the scene of one of Niagara Falls' most daring rescues on Aug. 7, 1918, when legendary riverman William "Red" Hill Sr. rescued two Buffalo men trapped aboard the boat.

The boat became stuck on the night of Aug. 6, 1918, after it broke loose from a cable that connected it to a tugboat during a dredging project.

A cannon fired a lifeline from the shore and Hill helped the men use it to reach safety. But the men had to spend the night on the boat about 650 yards from the brink, as the lifeline became tangled. Hill waded into the river the next morning and sorted out the tangle.

The scow was left in place. Apparently it ran aground after the two men opened watertight compartments on the craft enough to make it sink a little and scrape bottom.

The craft, about 220 yards from the Canadian shore, remained stuck on its side until Oct. 31, 2019, when a windstorm dislodged it and made it flip over onto its side and move about 55 yards closer to the brink of the Horseshoe Falls.

Now, the deteriorated scow may be breaking up, according to Jim Hill, director of heritage for the Niagara Parks Commission in Ontario.

"Over the weekend, what's left of the scow had started to come apart," Hill said.

The Lake Erie ice boom's annual removal ended Monday, according to Lou Paonessa of the New York Power Authority, and Hill said there were heavy flows of ice chunks over the falls that have accumulated in the Niagara Gorge.

In 2018, the Canadians sent a drone over the scow.

"Much of it was gone already," Hill said. "Probably half of it already was washed away. From the Canadian shore it still looked like a boat. Then it flipped over in the current, finally."

He said the gap in the hull has become wider since the 2019 movement.

A photo taken by a New York State Parks staffer from the American side seems to show the vessel in two pieces.

"The portion that's facing toward the falls seems to have shifted lower in the water, too," Hill said. "It looks from the Canadian side as if it's broken into three pieces, but again, there was only about half of it left. There was literally nothing left of the side of the hull that faced the United States, probably because of the way it sat in the river. That side was being battered by the water for decades, so that sort of got sheared away over time."

The remnants of the scow protrude about six feet above the water level, Hill said, but the wreck is much more easily seen from the Niagara Parkway on the Canadian side than from Goat Island on the U.S. side, where rocks and brush block the view.

The scow's location is near the defunct Toronto Power Generating Plant on the Canadian side. The 1918 rescue cannon was fired from the roof of that plant, Hill said.

Hill said it's unlikely the scow will simply go over the falls. Niagara Parks issued a statement saying if it did, it is "not considered to be a public safety concern."

"The nature of the material, the heavy iron and steel construction – it takes a lot of force just to get it to budge, so I don't think we're seeing it move very far," Hill said.

But the water is shallow at the site, with a flat section of the riverbed right in front of the scow.

To get to the brink, the vessel's remnants would need to float closer to the Canadian shore and float over the water intakes for two old hydroelectric plants, Hill said.

"The chances of any big pieces of it getting that far, that would take a really, really big push," Hill said. "The material is just not buoyant."

