I was the night city editor 10 years ago, when then-Buffalo News Editor Mike Connolly told me he wanted to live to be 100. He asked me to start a weekly section for the newspaper to make that goal more realistic.

WNY Refresh has since focused on health, fitness, nutrition and family life in the region and beyond.

The launch was daunting. I was a hypochondriac back then. I thought I was too busy to exercise. My diet focused on Mighty Taco and other fast foods. I was raising two college-aged daughters who thought I lectured them too much.

You feel like you’re in school when you live and breathe journalism. I tackled the job certain that I’d learn a lot to share with readers of my hometown paper.

The first issue, launched March 6, 2013, featured a cover story about how to choose a gym. Other story subjects included addressing heart disease, the benefits of low-fat yogurt and omega-3s, keys to positive parenting, obesity prevention and a study on dark chocolate boosting memory.

It also featured an “In the Field” story about Darcy Thiel, a mental health counselor in West Seneca who works with clients going through losses similar to what she experienced with the cancer-related death of her husband. I wrote about her again last weekend, this time for a front-page story on addressing the mental health rigors of caregiving. The story was part of a two-year collaboration The News has been part of focused on reporting on solutions tied to the difficulties of caregiving.

I weigh 10 pounds less since Refresh started. I still enjoy favorite Buffalo fare at times, but fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins squeeze out the less-healthy choices on most days. I exercise regularly. I find myself encouraging my daughters more and lecturing them less, remembering that life experiences have been my best teachers.

I’ve had the privilege to interview former Buffalo Sabre Rob Ray, former Buffalo Bill Fred Jackson and many others about their diets and how they stay in shape. I’ve shared stories about medical researchers and front-line caregivers who do their best under trying circumstances to improve and extend life.

My greatest privilege: sharing the stories of those confronting physical, mental and institutional challenges while showing grace, grit, resilience – and acceptance – along the way. They, I believe, have the most to teach us.

Which leads me to what comes next. After a decade of focusing on health, wellness and family reporting for The Buffalo News' Refresh section, I will move to a new editing role. The weekly Refresh magazine-style section sunsets Saturday. The topics it covers will be sprinkled across the newspaper, as they have been on Buffalonews.com throughout the last decade.

Come Monday, I will be focused on quality-of-life stories and solutions journalism at The Buffalo News, working more closely with colleagues to tell stories that help readers better navigate their lives. The way we tell readers such important information may change. The need for it will always remain.