Scientist returning to SUNY Buffalo State to talk about revolutionary discoveries in space

Dr. Paul Schenk, a 1980 graduate of SUNY Buffalo State, will return to his alma mater to speak at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Dr. Jack Mack Lecture Series in Astronomy and Planetary Science in the LoRusso Alumni and Visitor Center, 667 Grant St.

His lecture, “60 Years of Solar System Exploration: What Have We Learned?,” is free and open to the public. No reservations are required.

Dr. Schenk, a scientist at the Lunar and Planetary Institute in Houston, Texas, is recognized for his knowledge of topographic mapping by spacecraft. His talk will focus on revolutionary discoveries that have been made through space exploration.

Since he joined the LPI in 1991, Dr. Schenk has used images from the Voyager, Galileo and Cassini missions to map the satellites of the Solar System's icy outer planets. 

