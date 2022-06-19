Science Museum to hold annual free admission day on Monday

The Buffalo Museum of Science is holding its annual Community Health Day on Monday, when admission will be free.

With many schools and workplaces closing on Monday in observation of Juneteenth, families have the opportunity to explore the museum at no charge.

Activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including Juneteenth story time, a scavenger hunt and a health and science quiz. Some activities will take place at adjacent Martin Luther King Jr. Park, depending on the weather.

The documentary "Echoes of Rebirth" will be shown at 2 p.m. in the auditorium and last about 20 minutes. The film focuses on Africa's history spanning the slave trade to 21st-century globalization. A discussion will take place following the film.

Guests can bring nonperishable food items to donate to the Teen STEM Initiative's Food & Family Care Drive. The donations will support families on the East Side that are awaiting the reopening of Tops on Jefferson Avenue following the May 14 massacre that temporarily closed the supermarket.

