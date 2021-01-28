Schumer urges Samsung to build $17 billion plant in Genesee County

The chip-making plant would have up to 1,900 workers and could open as soon as October 2022, the newspaper reported.

The report didn't identify the Genesee County property, but Schumer confirmed it is the STAMP site, located in the Town of Alabama and developed by the Genesee County Economic Development Center.

The federal government has made it a priority to boost domestic manufacturing of semiconductors.

The United States, which produced 24% of the world’s semiconductors in 2000, now makes just 12% of the global total while China, as just one example, has seen its share rise from zero chips to 16% of the world supply, Schumer said.

Schumer last month won passage of legislation that for the first time provides federal incentives to semiconductor fabs to build in this country, a move that he said would allow the United States to better compete for new facilities like the one proposed by Samsung.

Schumer, in the phone call with Samsung officials, mentioned this legislation along with the benefits of the Genesee County site: Low utility costs, access to the Thruway and the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and proximity to workers and colleges in Buffalo and Rochester.