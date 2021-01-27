Schumer to announce $450 million in vaccine aid for New York

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The senator's expected announcement comes a day after Biden announced plans to purchase an additional 200 million doses of coronavirus vaccine. Together with earlier purchases, that would be enough to vaccinate 300 million Americans.

The two companies with clinically proven Covid-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, plan to deliver those additional doses by June.

Schumer's announcement of the aid from FEMA will allow the state to plan for the wider-scale distribution of those doses when they become available.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration also announced a modest short-term boost aimed at alleviating the current vaccine shortages, saying it will increase its allocation of vaccine to the states by 16% next week.

Zients informed governors – including New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo – of that increase on a call Tuesday.

Cuomo said on MSNBC Tuesday that the 16% boost was "not enough," but was welcome nevertheless.

"It is very good news from our point of view, from a governor's point of view," Cuomo said. "The allocation will go up 16% but even more importantly, we can count on that allocation for the next three weeks. We've been going week to week and you really can't plan and schedule when you don't know what you're going to get next week."

