Schumer to announce $450 million in vaccine aid for New York

WASHINGTON – New York State will soon receive more than $450 million in new federal funding to aid in its efforts to vaccinate its residents against Covid-19, a source close to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Wednesday.
The money will come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. And while the money will not alleviate the current vaccine shortage in New York, it will cover costs for vaccine transport, storage, handling and administration in the months ahead. The funding will come to New York after conversations between Schumer, a New York Democrat, and Jeffrey Zients, who heads President Biden's Covid-19 response team.
The source close to Schumer said the senator plans to be in regular contact with the Biden White House to make sure the state's vaccine needs are met.
"The biggest thing New York needs is predictability and communication from the federal government," the source said. "New York needs to know what to expect in terms of supply so they can plan and set up a distribution system."
Biden is committed to showing strong federal leadership on the pandemic, which is in sharp contrast to the lack of leadership under former President Donald Trump, the source said.
Schumer's expected announcement comes a week after Biden became president, and a week after Schumer ascended to the top leadership role in the Senate.
Support Local Journalism
The senator's expected announcement comes a day after Biden announced plans to purchase an additional 200 million doses of coronavirus vaccine. Together with earlier purchases, that would be enough to vaccinate 300 million Americans.
The two companies with clinically proven Covid-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, plan to deliver those additional doses by June.
Schumer's announcement of the aid from FEMA will allow the state to plan for the wider-scale distribution of those doses when they become available.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration also announced a modest short-term boost aimed at alleviating the current vaccine shortages, saying it will increase its allocation of vaccine to the states by 16% next week.
Zients informed governors – including New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo – of that increase on a call Tuesday.
Cuomo said on MSNBC Tuesday that the 16% boost was "not enough," but was welcome nevertheless.
"It is very good news from our point of view, from a governor's point of view," Cuomo said. "The allocation will go up 16% but even more importantly, we can count on that allocation for the next three weeks. We've been going week to week and you really can't plan and schedule when you don't know what you're going to get next week."