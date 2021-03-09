Schumer takes victory lap to tout benefits of new stimulus bill

At the very least, the American Rescue Plan numbers unveiled Tuesday by Sen. Charles E. Schumer in Buffalo can be called unprecedented.
Some might label them staggering.
An estimated 615,700 Western New York households are expected to benefit.
There is no argument over the widespread effects of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill expected to become law this week. The Democratic majority leader revealed details of the legislation championed by President Biden and intended to counter Covid-19's economic impacts in New York and across the country.
"It's a historic package that helps just about every Western New Yorker one way or another," Schumer said at the Manna restaurant inside the Northland Training Center on Buffalo's East Side.
Schumer said "help is on the way" to restaurants, local governments and families.
Schumer outlined the local package to The Buffalo News over the weekend, but the Democratic senator had more to say as he visited the kind of business – a small restaurant – that he says will gain a new chance at survival and prosperity because of the legislation. He recited a litany of benefits for all kinds of constituencies.
Altogether, New York State stands to benefit from $100 billion in the new plan, with the City of Buffalo set to receive $350 million, he said.
He pointed to goals like halving the rate of child poverty, providing direct stimulus checks to thousands of Western New Yorkers, extending unemployment programs and assisting schools in reopening.
Schumer stood with Manna chefs inside the massive job training center to outline $28.6 billion in flexible grants for restaurants across the nation that he said will help the approximately 27% of New York establishments doomed to closure without the aid.
"It's estimated more people lost jobs in restaurants and hospitality than anywhere else," he said.
But Schumer also acknowledged that the marathon Senate session that passed the program over the weekend succeeded by a one-vote margin, and that the Republican opposition reflects a nation deeply divided in its politics. The majority leader said Democrats had hoped to approach the deal on a bipartisan basis, but failed to gain any support.
As a result, he said, the majority had to flex its muscles.
"We weren't going to not do it," he said. "We had to do it."
The senator also reiterated to reporters his insistence that Attorney General Letitia James investigate the claims of sexual harassment lodged by several women against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. He called the allegations "deeply troubling" and called for authorities to take them seriously.