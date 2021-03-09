Schumer takes victory lap to tout benefits of new stimulus bill

At the very least, the American Rescue Plan numbers unveiled Tuesday by Sen. Charles E. Schumer in Buffalo can be called unprecedented.

Some might label them staggering.

An estimated 615,700 Western New York households are expected to benefit.

There is no argument over the widespread effects of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill expected to become law this week. The Democratic majority leader revealed details of the legislation championed by President Biden and intended to counter Covid-19's economic impacts in New York and across the country.

"It's a historic package that helps just about every Western New Yorker one way or another," Schumer said at the Manna restaurant inside the Northland Training Center on Buffalo's East Side.

Schumer said "help is on the way" to restaurants, local governments and families.

Schumer outlined the local package to The Buffalo News over the weekend, but the Democratic senator had more to say as he visited the kind of business – a small restaurant – that he says will gain a new chance at survival and prosperity because of the legislation. He recited a litany of benefits for all kinds of constituencies.