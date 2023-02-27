Lauren Washington and Jenna Haring are among the hundreds of people in Buffalo who have had their vehicles stolen recently because of a manufacturer's defect in Kias and Hyundais that morphed into a social media sensation among thieves.

That's why the two Buffalo women on Monday joined U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer to draw attention to the problem.

"When people bought these cars, they had no idea that they were so prone" to theft, Schumer said.

During a news conference in Buffalo Police Department headquarters, Schumer noted that more than 350 such vehicles have been stolen so far this year in Buffalo. Schumer vowed to put the brakes on such thefts by forcing the manufacturers to take responsibility for fixing the defect in their vehicles and provide support their affected customers.

He called on both Kia and Hyundai to provide free anti-theft kits, including steering wheel locks to all affected customers, and to immediately develop a universal software fix that solves this issue for every owner of an at-risk Kia or Hyundai.

Haring's Kia Sportage was stolen in December and found later that day. She and her parents went to the impound lot to retrieve it.

"And it was just completely destroyed inside. The car was caked it mud. It looked like they took it off-roading," she said.

A class-action lawsuit claims that Kias manufactured between 2011 and 2021 and Hyundais made between 2015 and 2021 don't have engine immobilizers, which make them difficult to steal unless you have a key or a fob. All a thief needs to do is break a window, crack the steering wheel and use a USB connector to hot-wire the cars.

Kia officials have said that criminal behavior is to blame and have offered to work with police departments to provide anti-theft clubs to try to deter thefts, but both companies have said their vehicles exceed federal safety standards. However, 2022 vehicles of both makers now have the engine immobilizers.

Schumer called on the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration to conduct an investigation into how the problem with the defective safety equipment was allowed to proceed, and for so long, and have the federal agency make recommendations as to what the manufacturers should do to fix the issues and ensure there isn't a repeat of them.

"Why did they let this happen? They had to have known about it, and the federal agency will get to the bottom of it," he added.

Schumer, along with Mayor Byron W. Brown and Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia, described the Kia and Hyundai theft challenges that have gone viral on social media as a horrifying new trend that is more than a matter of theft, but also a matter of life and death. The video challenge teaches viewers, many of them under the age of 18, how to hotwire Kias and Hyundais using only a USB charger port.

A social media trend, a stolen car and speeding prove a deadly combination A day after a horrific crash Monday left four teens dead, another hospitalized and the driver facing criminal charges, Buffalo was learning about the young lives that were lost and the tragic consequences of a dangerous trend spread through TikTok.

Gramaglia said that in August 2022, Buffalo began to see a surge in the theft of Kia vehicles. Three months later, four people were killed when the stolen Kia they were riding in crashed where the Kensington and Scajaquada expressways meet.

"We had a more than twice increase month after month until January when we had a substantially higher increase than that, a 2,270% increase compared to last year of Kias, and 2,667% increase on Hyundais stolen compared to last year. That's accounting for almost three-quarters of our stolen cars for this year alone. It's a monumental task," Gramaglia said.