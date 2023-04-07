New bipartisan legislation aimed at improving rail safety is on track to pass in the U.S. Senate, Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said during a news conference Friday as he stood along the Norfolk Southern rail line in Attica.

In the wake of a disastrous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, in February, Schumer said the proposed Railway Safety Act of 2023 will help establish new rail safety protocols, hold rail companies accountable for the lack of such and force them to be more open about the hazardous materials that are regularly transported through communities across Western New York.

"Western New York is a hub for freight rail activity and we can’t let this problem go off the rails any further," Schumer said in a statement Friday.

"I am here to say that the Senate is moving full steam ahead with bipartisan common sense rail safety reforms, and as majority leader I will serve as the conductor and do all I can to get the support needed to increase transparency and communication, strengthen safety protocols, increase investment in equipment and personnel and jack up fines for wrongdoers," he added.

In response to the derailment in Ohio, Schumer last month sent a letter to the major freight rail carriers that traverse the state, demanding that they take action so that such dangerous accidents may never occur in New York.

He noted that a number of freight accidents have already occurred upstate in recent years, including a 2020 derailment of a freight train carrying hazardous petrochemicals in East Aurora that authorities characterized as a near miss with the potential to have been catastrophic.

A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Attica in 2018, sending two railroad engines and about 10 railroad cars off the tracks. The lead engine caught fire. About 10 different fire and emergency services from Wyoming and adjoining counties responded to the incident. The engines were carrying about 2,225 gallons of diesel fuel and responding firefighters were advised to let the fire burn itself out. Cleanup at the site took several days.

Wyoming County also was the site of a derailment in Silver Springs that caused at least two covered hoppers used for hauling salt to tip over over and halt switching operations, according to Schumer's office. As a result, most of the village's railroad crossings were blocked for half a day to allow for a cleanup of the wreckage.

In hopes of preventing future accidents, the proposed Railway Safety Act would require top executives of Norfolk Southern, CSX and other freight lines to improve safety requirements for all trains carrying hazardous materials, require that there be at least two highly trained crew members aboard every train, increase the maximum fine for safety violations from $225,000 to 1% of a rail company's operating income and set a $1 million annual fee on railroads to pay for training local emergency responders on the scene of derailments.