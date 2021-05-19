Schumer renames Endless Frontier Act as scope of tech bill broadens

WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has expanded and renamed his Endless Frontier Act to make it a much more broad-based effort to combat the current semiconductor shortage, strengthen the U.S. tech sector as it competes against China and establish tech hubs in places where they haven't traditionally existed.

Now dubbed the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, the former Endless Frontier Act is more endless than ever, clocking in at 1,445 pages. Schumer said Tuesday that he made the changes to incorporate several bipartisan proposals into one overarching bill to address both current economic needs and the nation's future competitiveness.

“I’m proud that this bipartisan legislation advances my Endless Frontier Act to keep the U.S. on the cutting-edge of technology and provides a historic investment in the nation’s semiconductor industry that will strengthen national security and create jobs across Upstate New York,” said Schumer, a New York Democrat.

The new bill leaves untouched the part of the Endless Frontier Act that has drawn extraordinary interest in the Western New York business community: a $10 billion effort to create tech hubs in nontraditional locations far from Silicon Valley. Business interests plan a joint Buffalo-Rochester bid to land one of the 18 federally funded tech hubs.