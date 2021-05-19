 Skip to main content
Schumer pushes DHS secretary on border reopening
Schumer pushes DHS secretary on border reopening

Schumer: Relief is on the way (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer proposed a four-point plan for reopening the U.S.-Canada border at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls.

 John Hickey

WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer Tuesday took his push for reopening the U.S.-Canadian border to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Schumer said he called Mayorkas to say the U.S. should work with Canada to develop a plan to reopen the border, which has been shut to nonessential travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic since March 21, 2020.

"Since vaccination rates have risen, overall rates are steadily falling, and New York is reopening today, based on the data, it is time to take the first steps toward reopening the northern border to nonessential travel," Schumer, a New York Democrat, said. “That is why I made a personal call to Secretary Mayorkas to coordinate with their Canadian counterparts ASAP and come up with a plan – based on science, data and common sense – that will allow for safe and steady border travel and reunite families and friends and jumpstart local economies."

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, talks about new guidelines recently announced by CDC, and his hopes for opening the border.

In the meeting, Schumer pushed a reopening plan that includes:

• A binational agreement on criteria for reopening.

• A broader definition of essential travelers that will allow vaccinated people with family, business, property, medical or educational interests to cross the border.

• Allowing boaters to sail in international waters so long as they don't dock.

• Vaccinating all border personnel.

