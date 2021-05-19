Schumer pushes DHS secretary on border reopening

Schumer said he called Mayorkas to say the U.S. should work with Canada to develop a plan to reopen the border, which has been shut to nonessential travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic since March 21, 2020.

"Since vaccination rates have risen, overall rates are steadily falling, and New York is reopening today, based on the data, it is time to take the first steps toward reopening the northern border to nonessential travel," Schumer, a New York Democrat, said. “That is why I made a personal call to Secretary Mayorkas to coordinate with their Canadian counterparts ASAP and come up with a plan – based on science, data and common sense – that will allow for safe and steady border travel and reunite families and friends and jumpstart local economies."