Schumer proposes 4-point plan for border reopening: 'We can't wait any longer'

NIAGARA FALLS – The U.S.-Canada border should be opened as soon as possible, especially to those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, Sen. Charles E. Schumer said Wednesday.
The Senate majority leader, speaking in front of an unused row of vehicle inspection booths at the Rainbow Bridge, proposed a four-point plan for the reopening that he called on President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to use as a basis for negotiating a prompt reopening.
"We can't wait any longer," Schumer said. "We've got to get this border opened up."
The first step would be a binational agreement on criteria for reopening, allowing the nations to have a shared policy and set goals to meet for the reopening. At present, the border is closed to nonessential traffic through May 21, a date that Trudeau has extended several times since the pandemic began 14 months ago.
"We have find a way to safely, safely open up the border ASAP," Schumer said. "The monthly extensions ... have no rhyme or reason. They confuse people. They don't let people plan. They frustrate thousands of Western New Yorkers and Southern Ontarians."
"There is absolutely no reason why we cannot have a thoughtful reopening of the border," said Dottie Gallagher, president and CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.
She said 40% of the outbound passengers at Buffalo Niagara International Airport used to be Canadian, and Western New Yorkers seeking direct international flights headed for Pearson Airport in Toronto.
"Our economy is so integrated. This has been incredibly difficult, not only on the people of Western New York but the people of Canada as well," Gallagher said, adding the "vast majority" of the businesses in her group have customers or suppliers in Canada.
Schumer said the definition of essential travelers must be liberalized to allow crossings by vaccinated people with family, business, property or medical or educational interests on the opposite side.
"After that, they should allow anyone who's vaccinated to cross the border," Schumer said.
Moments later, he said, "There is no reason, with so many vaccinated people, that the border should be so closed."
Schumer's third point was that recreational and commercial boaters should be allowed to cross into the other nation's waters as long as they don't dock.
"Boaters in the middle of the Niagara River or Lake Ontario are not at risk of transmitting Covid," the Senate majority leader said.
Finally, Schumer said the Department of Homeland Security should make sure all its border personnel are vaccinated against the virus, or at least able to obtain prompt Covid testing. They also should be supplied with the necessary personal protective equipment to do their jobs, the senator said.
Schumer offered no details on how proof of vaccination should be presented at the border, saying he was sure that could be worked out by "the experts."
"Definitely, showing any type of vaccine card at the border will slow the border down," said Kenneth N. Bieger, CEO of the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission.
"We'd like to get any type of evidence away from the border as much as possible. Anything we can do electronically, before you get to the border, so it doesn't slow it up," Bieger said. "There might be an interim solution while the traffic's maybe not at 100%."
"There are people checking for vaccination at all sorts of venues. It's easily doable here," Schumer replied. "That is not at all an insurmountable problem."
"I don't think we're going to cross back and forth until we're comfortable, and we're not going to be comfortable until we're vaccinated," said Patrick J. Whalen, director of the Canadian-American Border Trade Alliance and of the Niagara Global Tourism Institute.
Niagara Falls Mayor Robert M. Restaino endorsed Schumer's ideas.
"His four-point plan walks out what I think is a smart method to bring this region back to life again," Restaino said. "Those of us who live here in Niagara Falls and all along this border, so many of us look at Canada not as a foreign country. It's really another neighborhood that we share common interests with."
"We need this to happen. Fall is too late," Gallagher said. "Please, please, President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau, get to work on this for all of us."
On a related topic, Schumer criticized Canadian plans to increase property taxes on underused foreign-owned property, including summer homes. "I think it's wrong," he said.