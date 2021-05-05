Schumer proposes 4-point plan for border reopening: 'We can't wait any longer'

Schumer offered no details on how proof of vaccination should be presented at the border, saying he was sure that could be worked out by "the experts."

"Definitely, showing any type of vaccine card at the border will slow the border down," said Kenneth N. Bieger, CEO of the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission.

"We'd like to get any type of evidence away from the border as much as possible. Anything we can do electronically, before you get to the border, so it doesn't slow it up," Bieger said. "There might be an interim solution while the traffic's maybe not at 100%."

"There are people checking for vaccination at all sorts of venues. It's easily doable here," Schumer replied. "That is not at all an insurmountable problem."

"I don't think we're going to cross back and forth until we're comfortable, and we're not going to be comfortable until we're vaccinated," said Patrick J. Whalen, director of the Canadian-American Border Trade Alliance and of the Niagara Global Tourism Institute.

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert M. Restaino endorsed Schumer's ideas.