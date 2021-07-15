Schumer presses cabinet secretaries on border reopening

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has proved to be reluctant to quickly reopen the border, however, which is why Schumer proposed unilateral U.S. action if Canada won't cooperate.

The U.S should do that "if that's the only way to get the Canadians to move," Schumer said.

The co-chairs of the House Northern Border Caucus – Rep. Elise Stefanik, a North Country Republican, and Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat – previously suggested a unilateral opening. But Schumer became the highest-ranking U.S. official yet to suggest a break with their practice of managing the border in a largely joint manner during the pandemic.

Schumer said he also told Mayorkas that he's very concerned about the possibility that Canada will agree to open the border to vaccinated Americans, but only if they take a Covid-19 test both before they leave America and after they arrive in Canada. That's the standard Canada continued for Canadians returning at the land border as of July 5, when the nation eased its standards slightly, waiving a quarantine requirement.

Dozens join with Rep. Brian Higgins as bipartisan pressure builds to reopen border In a letter to President Biden, those 75 lawmakers – led by Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, as well as Michigan Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga and Florida Democratic Rep. Kathy Castor – said the pandemic has eased to the point where cross-border travel can resume.

Requiring vaccinated travelers to take two Covid-19 tests would be so burdensome that it would inhibit travel, Schumer said. So in the conversation with Mayorkas, "I said that would be ridiculous," Schumer said.