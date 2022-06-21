 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schumer lobbies Biden to back Buffalo for federal tech hub

  • Updated
APTOPIX Biden Congress Infrastructure (copy)

President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., at the U.S. Capitol in July of 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik
WASHINGTON – President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer visited Buffalo together last month after the Tops Markets shooting, but the massacre that authorities say was carried out by a white supremacist wasn't the only thing on Schumer's mind. The neighborhood where it happened was, too – and he told the president so.

Schumer said this week that he used his time with the president that day to lobby Biden to push the Commerce Department to choose Buffalo as one of the cities to receive up to $100 million under the administration's "Build Back Better Challenge." Buffalo is already a finalist for that award.

The Western New York Advanced Manufacturing Cluster, developed by the five-county Western New York Regional Economic Development Council, would use the money to train more than 1,600 local workers for advanced manufacturing jobs and to clean up East Side industrial sites to attract new businesses. The Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration is expected to announce the 20 to 30 winners of those awards later this year.

“I spoke directly to the president on the transformational impact this major federal investment from the EDA’s Regional Challenge would have on improving the lives of the people of the East Side," Schumer, a New York Democrat, said in a statement. "One of the best ways to uplift the community is to rectify decades of underinvestment in these neighborhoods by bringing good-paying jobs, new businesses, and workforce training to create new economic opportunity for the East Side’s families and residents."

In response, Biden said he was aware of Buffalo's application and that he understood Schumer's point of view, the senator said.

“Buffalo’s East Side needs robust investment to heal and build for the future," Schumer added. "This funding would make sure that the East Side community and Western New York workers are the ones who secure training and good-paying jobs and bring manufacturing back to America to build our nation’s future.”

If Buffalo were to receive the grant, the federal money would flow to the city over three years. The program aims to develop a more diverse, highly skilled workforce to help bring new jobs to the East Side.

Schumer said that he told Biden that the project could help the Buffalo region become a national hub in industries such as vaccine production, utility infrastructure components, industrial gases and precision motion control.

The senator's talk with Biden was just part of his lobbying effort to help Buffalo land the award. He previously spoke with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo about the region's application, and this spring visited the Northland Workforce Training Center to discuss what winning the award would mean for the city.

Local institutions backing the proposal for the advanced manufacturing cluster include the University at Buffalo, Buffalo Niagara Partnership, Invest Buffalo Niagara, Launch NY, Buffalo Manufacturing Works, Northland Workforce Training Center, Goodwill of Western New York, SUNY Alfred and the Buffalo Urban Development Corp.

