Schumer leading push for new mission at Niagara Falls air base

The Air Force announced recently that the Niagara base is one of six that is being considered for the new mission. The others are Beale Air Force Base and March Air Reserve Base in California; Grissom Air Reserve Base in Indiana; Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma; and Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Field in Maryland south of Washington, D.C.

“Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station is the perfect location for the Air Force’s new refueling tankers and deserves to be selected,” Schumer said. “NFARS has continuously delivered for New York over the last 50 years as a reserve base."

Air Force officials have said the Niagara base would need about $100 million in new construction to accommodate the new mission. New hangars would have to be constructed because the KC-46A – the Air Force's most modern refueling tanker – is larger than the KC-135.

The Niagara facility has been threatened with closure twice in the past 30 years. But John Cooper, president of the Niagara Military Affairs Council, said the base's selection for the new mission would ensure its future for years to come.

"There would be additional investment and additional manpower," Cooper said.

Schumer is a longtime advocate of the Niagara base. He joined the rest of the Western New York congressional delegation to fight a proposal to shutter the base in 2005, and has been pushing for additional investment there ever since. He also advocated changing the 914th's mission so that it would fly refueling tankers rather than the aging cargo planes that the unit previously flew.

