Schumer in town touting tax credits aimed at reducing child poverty

Every day, social worker Brandy Loveland encounters Western New York families ravaged by the economic effects of Covid-19. They're the kind of people she says "struggle with basic needs."

"That includes paying for the internet to keep their children educated," she said during a Wednesday event at Buffalo's Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum, headlined by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

Schumer touted new and expanded federal tax credits.

During his regular drop-in visits to Buffalo in recent weeks, Schumer has emphasized the new legislation championed by President Biden and the Democratic congressional majority, and Wednesday's event at Explore & More was no exception. Amid the background sounds of children at the waterfront attraction, the senator noted that 85% of Buffalo families will benefit from "a dramatic increase" of more than $77 million in child tax and earned income tax credits from the new legislation.

