Schumer: Impeachment won't stand in the way of stimulus, infrastructure plans

"It was horrible to see what happened," Schumer said in the interview. "I was within 30 feet of some of the protesters. The acts of heroism and courage by some of those police officers were great."

The day after the Capitol riot, Schumer called on Trump's removal from office via the Constitution's 25th Amendment, which allows the vice president and a majority of the cabinet to vote to remove a president who is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."

In the interview, Schumer said he still prefers that approach over impeachment, which would force the Senate to conduct a trial to decide whether to convict Trump. While it's virtually impossible for all that to happen before Trump leaves office on Jan. 20, Schumer said last week that impeaching Trump could and should include a charge barring him from ever running for office again.

In the interview, Schumer said: "I have not talked about impeachment other than to say what I've said all along: They should use the 25th Amendment. If that doesn't work, he should be impeached. He should not be in office. Period."

Schumer has said that's because Trump, through his tweets and a speech Wednesday morning calling on his supporters to march to the Capitol, incited the riot last Wednesday.