Schumer, Gillibrand seek federal disaster aid

Anticipating major cleanup costs from the Christmas season blizzard pelting New York, the state's two senators are already urging the federal government to approve a major disaster declaration and resulting emergency funds.

Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten E. Gillibrand said Friday they have written to the Federal Emergency Management Agency asking approval of an anticipated request for emergency funding, especially after the latest weather event occurs just after the November storm that dumped almost 7 feet of snow in some parts of Western New York.

“Buffalo, Western NY and communities across New York State are expecting a rapidly intensifying blizzard and dangerous conditions as we enter the holiday weekend and it is absolutely crucial that they have resources they need to recover and weather this storm,” said Schumer, the Senate majority leader. “FEMA needs to stand ready to swiftly approve any forthcoming requests from the state for assistance to help these communities quickly recover and endure the storm.”

Gillibrand joined the request, noting Western New York is already experiencing "dangerously low temperatures, poor travel conditions, severe storm surges, and heavy wind gusts expected to lead to widespread power outages.”

“Ahead of this storm of potentially historic proportions, FEMA must be prepared to immediately send any aid requested by the state in order to keep our communities safe through the storm and allow them to recover quickly from any damage,” she said.

The senators' request follows the states of emergency declarations already enacted by New York State, Erie County and a host of other municipalities. They noted that if a disaster is declared, grant assistance would be made available to state and local governments, as well as certain nonprofit organizations, to reimburse costs incurred for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged facilities. FEMA generally covers 75% of the eligible costs for permanent and emergency work.