Schumer, Gillibrand launch effort to restore SALT deduction

WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand on Friday launched their latest effort to fully restore the federal tax deduction for state and local taxes – a fight that, while not a certain win, stands a better chance of success thanks to Schumer's recent ascension to the Senate's top job.

For decades, Americans could deduct all their state and local taxes on their federal returns, but the 2017 Republican-led tax overhaul capped that deduction at $10,000. The move dramatically boosted taxes on higher-income taxpayers in high-tax states such as New York, which is why practically every major New York politician has been clamoring for the restoration of the full deduction.

The legislation that the two senators, both New York Democrats, introduced would simply eliminate the cap on the so-called "SALT" deduction. The bill is unlikely to pass on its own, but it could be included in major tax and spending legislation that the new Democratic Senate majority introduces in the coming months.