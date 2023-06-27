Six fire companies in four Western New York counties will share more than $450,000 in federal funding that will be used to provide local firefighters with protective gear, training and supplies, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced on Tuesday.

The funding is part of an overall $1.2 million administered through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency's Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program to local fire departments across New York State.

"From Hornell to Hamburg, our brave firefighters are always on the front lines risking their lives to protect our communities," said Schumer in a statement. "These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to ensure they have the equipment they need to keep themselves and our communities safe."

The following fire companies in each county were awarded these amounts:

Dunkirk Fire Department in Chautauqua County, $76,008.

Olcott Fire Company in Niagara County, $19,227.

Village of Angola Fire Department in Erie County, $56,170.

Armor Volunteer Fire Company in Hamburg, Erie County, $98,049.

West Seneca Fire District 2 in Erie County, $180,343.

Batavia Fire Department in Genesee County, $28,818.