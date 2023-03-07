WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Tuesday that he's sent a letter to the major freight rail carriers that traverse the state, demanding that they take action so that dangerous derailments like the one that happened in Ohio last month never occur in New York.

"People are worried, as they should be," Schumer told reporters on a conference call. "Upstate is a hub for great rail activity. We have our tracks regularly carry trains with hazardous materials. That's a risk to our communities. And these major rail companies have a responsibility if they're going to carry this stuff to make sure New Yorkers are kept safe."

Schumer wrote his letter in response to the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in East Palestine, Ohio. The train, nearly 2 miles long, was carrying toxic chemicals, and officials decided to burn the train's cargo – prompting fears that a toxic cloud could do long-term damage to nearby residents and the landscape.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The same thing could happen in upstate New York if freight railways are careless, Schumer said. He noted that a number of freight accidents have already occurred upstate in recent years, including a 2020 derailment of a freight train carrying hazardous petrochemicals in East Aurora.

"Now thankfully, none of these turned into the scale of East Palestine," Schumer said. "But with better safety measures, accidents like this could have been prevented."

In hopes of preventing future accidents, Schumer asked the top executives of Norfolk Southern, CSX and other freight lines to outline:

Their community outreach processes and policies regarding notifying state and local officials about trains carrying hazardous materials.

How they would ensure that communities along rail routes have access to appropriate resources in case of an accident.

Steps they are taking to prevent future accidents.

The number of rail car inspectors the companies have employed each year for the past 10 years, both nationwide and in New York, and to explain any decrease in inspectors.

How the rail companies are using "wayside detectors" to detect defects like the one in the train that derailed in Ohio.

If the companies will agree to future safety and response training for employees.

"New Yorkers should not have to live in fear that these trains running through their cities and dumping toxic hazardous material near their family homes might happen," Schumer said. "Our communities don't deserve to even have that fear hanging over their heads."