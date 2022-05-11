Schumer calls for roundabout at VA cemetery, while safety advocates call out VA

WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Tuesday called for construction of a roundabout at a controversial intersection where two veterans were killed in a collision near the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke last September.

Meanwhile, the two Department of Veterans Affairs employees who called for safety improvements at that intersection two years ago called out the VA for ignoring their concerns.

Those moves topped the reaction to the official release of a VA traffic study that said a roundabout at the intersection could reduce the number of accidents at the site by 87%. Others lauded the report's release while offering more guarded comments about what should be done at the intersection.

But Schumer left no doubt about where he stands, saying it was time for the VA and the State Department of Transportation to work together to improve the intersection of Route 77 and Indian Falls Road, where Army veterans Christopher Rowell and Arnold Herdendorf were killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer after leaving a memorial service for a friend.

“The VA and NYSDOT must move to make this roundabout a reality for the safety of motorists, including veterans and their families visiting the new veterans cemetery," said Schumer, a New York Democrat who led the fight to get the cemetery built. "The confirmation today that a roundabout will make this dangerous intersection drastically safer demands immediate action by the VA and NYSDOT to construct the roundabout and the other traffic safety improvements identified in the report.”

The report stopped short of actually recommending construction of a roundabout, saying the current rate of accidents a year at the intersection – 2.4 per year – was an acceptable number under state safety standards. But the consultants who prepared the report made clear that a roundabout would dramatically reduce the number of accidents.

That's just what state DOT officials said in March 2020 when James R. Metcalfe II, the cemetery director, and Peter C. Rizzo, the project manager, raised concerns about the safety of the intersection.

And in their first public comments since The Buffalo News broke the story about the safety issues at the intersection in February, Metcalfe and Rizzo made clear that they were not happy that VA officials ignored them two years ago.

"This new report is nothing more than a regurgitation of the safety recommendations from VA’s 2015 traffic study," which recommended a roundabout, Metcalfe said in a statement to The Buffalo News – which, he said, expressed his personal views and not the VA's.

"For seven years, VA has known the dangers of this intersection and has done nothing," Metcalfe added. "The agency first tried to cover it up in 2016 with a revised study that recommended only a right turn lane on Route 77. Then, after I voiced concerns in the spring of 2020, I was silenced."

Indeed, internal VA communications obtained by The Buffalo News show that Willie Clyde Marsh, executive director of the National Cemetery Administration's North Atlantic District, ordered Metcalfe to stop discussing possible safety improvements with other public officials in June of 2020.

Rizzo was transferred away from the cemetery project at about the same time.

"VA knew the intersection posed a danger to the traveling public years before the deadly September crash," Rizzo said in a statement to The News. "However, agency officials didn’t just ignore these warnings – they actively silenced them for political expediency and at the expense of human life. The difference today is that the public knows the painful truth."

Those internal communications obtained by the News showed that VA officials decided against improving the intersection because they were concerned that doing so could delay the cemetery's opening. The facility, long sought by local veterans, opened in November 2020.

Public release of the study – which Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand called for – begins a public comment period that will end on May 26.

"We will take into consideration their comments before we finalize the draft study," said Les' A. Melnyk, spokesman for the VA's National Cemetery Administration. "The volume of comments received will impact the review time and subsequent development of a finalized document in coordination with NYSDOT. The timeline for installing any improvements at the intersection of Rt. 77 and Indian Falls Rd. is dependent on what, if any, safety enhancements VA and NYSDOT decide to implement."

Other public figures stopped short of calling for construction of a roundabout.

“While I’m disappointed it took a tragedy to spur potential safety improvements, I’m glad there was a thorough investigation, and I will continue pushing for positive steps that will keep people driving to visit the Western New York National Cemetery safe moving forward," Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, said. "It’s important that New Yorkers provide their thoughts and feedback on the new traffic analysis in order to ensure any changes both meet their needs and prevent future tragedies.”

Similarly, Rep. Chris Jacobs – an Orchard Park Republican whose district includes the cemetery – is waiting until the end of the public comment period to decide on what's best for the intersection.

"Our work is not finished until this intersection is the safest roadway possible for those visiting the cemetery to honor our fallen heroes,” Jacobs said.

Anne Rowell – the daughter of the late Christopher Rowell – said that while she isn't convinced a roundabout is the best solution at the intersection, it's clear that some improvements have to be made. She said it's "absolutely disgusting" that state highway safety standards say that it's acceptable for the intersection to go unimproved when an average of 2.4 crashes happen there each year.

Saying she was glad the study was done, Rowell added: "Something has to be done to help alert people coming down Route 77 that the intersection is a potential danger."

