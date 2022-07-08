Schumer, Buffalo mayor push for $25 million in federal funds to improve Main Street

A new push for $25 million in federal funding to fix Main Street between Goodell Street and the Kensington Expressway aims to put Buffalo in the fast lane to revitalize and connect East Side neighborhoods and link them to downtown.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer joined Mayor Byron W. Brown and others Friday outside the Summer and Best streets Metro Rail Station to announce the city's application for the competitive Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE, grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation, which would fund the project.

"It will be part of a $42 million project to invest in infrastructure on Main Street to make the street safer, to bring the street into the 21st century, to make the ease of commute better and smoother for different, multi-mobility users, as well as pedestrians," Brown said.

Both he and Schumer alluded to the chronic disrepair of the section of Main Street. It includes cracked pavement and potholes, due in part to renovations related to the construction of the Buffalo-Niagara Medical Campus along the corridor. The conditions make it dangerous for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists, as well as serve as a barrier between the East Side and rest of the city, they said.

"Main Street should be the main artery that links Buffalo's neighborhoods and businesses," Schumer said. "As too many Buffalonians know, Main Street's poorly designed infrastructure has made a barrier to progress within this city. "The new effort would finally repave the crumbling section of Main Street separating East Buffalo from downtown, give the community the roadway it deserves, boost safety, would create bike paths and walkable streets and boost good-paying local jobs.

"When you redo a street," he added, "the businesses come, the people come. So it's a real economic engine. It's a shot in the arm economically for East Buffalo and for all of Buffalo."

Pastor James Giles of Back to Basic Ministries agreed.

"We know that projects, like money, beget money. So this project will lead to other projects," Giles said.

Schumer said he has written to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg advocating for the city's RAISE grant application, which will transform nearly 2.5 miles of Main Street adjacent to the Masten Park neighborhood to reconnect the East Side to downtown via a more walkable, modern street.

The project would also increase safety, add bike lanes, boost walkability and breathe new economic energy into reconnected communities.

As envisioned, it would include plans to completely mill and repave Main Street and provide for a new, safer traffic design. It would add new crosswalks and curbs with ADA-compliant ramps and signals. New bike lanes with barriers to prevent accidents would be added, and improvements made to roadway aesthetics with the addition of new benches, bike racks, signs, LED lighting and greenspace.

The plan would also showcase the works of local artists with commissioned items meant to highlight the city's cultural heritage.

GObike Buffalo spokesman Kevin Heffernan lauded the plan, noting that too many Buffalo streets are built for high speed, leaving 25% of city residents who do not own a personal vehicle, along with those out walking or biking, in greater danger. Heffernan and Richard Guarino, acting executive director of the Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council, said proposed lane reductions and raised bike paths would increase safety and comfort.

"These raised cycle paths are a huge deal to us," Heffernan said. "They would recognize and address this issue of safety we have on our roads. To make the center line in our city, Main Street, which is so often pointed to as the dividing line of race and class, to be the place where everyone can cross and connect within a beautiful streetscape would be the gem of the entire city."

"Every time the senator has supported one of these major federal infrastructure grants for the city," Brown added, "we have been successful in securing that grant."

Schumer said he has made Main Street a top priority for two decades.

"We delivered more than $33 million to bring vehicle traffic back to Main Street, a project that is finally in the home stretch," he said. "Now we're turning our attention to middle Main Street."