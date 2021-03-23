Schumer backs first African American woman for U.S. attorney in WNY

WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Tuesday that he will recommend Trini Ross, a former assistant U.S. attorney in Buffalo and currently a federal lawyer in Washington, to be U.S. attorney for the Western District of New York. She would be the first African American woman ever to serve as the Buffalo area's top federal prosecutor.
Schumer's selection of Ross largely guarantees that she will get the job, since presidents routinely take recommendations for top Justice Department positions from the senior U.S. senator of the same party. President Biden is expected to nominate Ross shortly, and then her nomination would have to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
“Trini Ross is a true Western New Yorker, born and raised in Buffalo, who has deep roots in the community and broad support," Schumer, a New York Democrat, said. "Ms. Ross served in an exemplary way for a number of years in the Western New York United States Attorney office, as well as at top positions at Department of Justice headquarters in D.C. Everything in her career has prepared and guided her to assume this leadership role and I look forward to seeing her take the helm."
Ross currently serves as director of the Office of Investigations in the Legal Division of the National Science Foundation's Office of Inspector General. Before that, she served for nearly 20 years as an assistant U.S. attorney in the criminal division of the prosecutor's office in Buffalo that she's soon likely to lead.
In addition, from 2007 to 2009, she served as assistant counsel in the Office of Professional Responsibility at the Department of Justice, in Washington, D.C., where she investigated misconduct allegations involving department attorneys.
Ross earned a bachelor's degree in sociology from SUNY Fredonia and a master's degree in criminal justice from Rutgers University before earning her law degree from the University at Buffalo.
A Buffalo native, she is the niece of the late George K. Arthur, former president of the Buffalo Common Council.
Schumer decided to recommend Ross after a committee that he set up interviewed several candidates for the position.
Ross, 54, is one of three Black attorneys that Schumer recommended for U.S. attorney positions on Tuesday.
In the Southern District of New York, Schumer chose Damian Williams, a longtime prosecutor in that office, one of the most prominent in the Justice Department. Williams was among the prosecutors who handled the insider trading case against former Rep. Chris Collins, who pleaded guilty in October 2019 only to be pardoned by President Trump after serving 10 weeks in federal prison.
And in the Eastern District of New York, Schumer recommended Breon S. Peace, a former assistant U.S. attorney in that office who is now serving as a defense attorney in New York.
Ross would be the second African American U.S. attorney in Western New York. Michael Battle served in that role in the early 2000s after his appointment by then-President George W. Bush.
As the region's top federal prosecutor, Ross would succeed James P. Kennedy, who was appointed to the job by then-President Donald Trump in 2017.