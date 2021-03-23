Schumer backs first African American woman for U.S. attorney in WNY

WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Tuesday that he will recommend Trini Ross, a former assistant U.S. attorney in Buffalo and currently a federal lawyer in Washington, to be U.S. attorney for the Western District of New York. She would be the first African American woman ever to serve as the Buffalo area's top federal prosecutor.

Schumer's selection of Ross largely guarantees that she will get the job, since presidents routinely take recommendations for top Justice Department positions from the senior U.S. senator of the same party. President Biden is expected to nominate Ross shortly, and then her nomination would have to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

“Trini Ross is a true Western New Yorker, born and raised in Buffalo, who has deep roots in the community and broad support," Schumer, a New York Democrat, said. "Ms. Ross served in an exemplary way for a number of years in the Western New York United States Attorney office, as well as at top positions at Department of Justice headquarters in D.C. Everything in her career has prepared and guided her to assume this leadership role and I look forward to seeing her take the helm."