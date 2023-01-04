Schumer and other leaders pledge to have blizzard declared 'major disaster' to release federal funds

Buffalo deserves better than it got in 2022, and to the extent that federal resources can alleviate the financial worries of local governments, that money will be made available, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said Wednesday.

"We all want to ensure that 2023 is a better year for Buffalo," he said during a news conference.

That involves declaring the blizzard a major federal disaster.

"If this was not a major disaster, I don't know what is," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand spoke at FeedMore WNY, along with other local leaders, to announce a three-pronged approach to getting federal disaster relief released to communities that sustained expenses associated with the December blizzard.

First, Schumer said, they intend to press for a federal disaster declaration for the region. A federal emergency declaration has already been approved by President Biden, which releases $5 million in federal aid to help offset local emergency response and recover costs.

The next step is to have a larger disaster declaration, which would release more federal funds covering a wider range of costs. To do that, local governments must prove that they incurred $36.5 million in blizzard-related expenses. Local leaders said that should not be a difficult threshold to meet.

Poloncarz said the county can already point to $12 million spent in blizzard-related response efforts, and that number is expected to climb. The Erie County Legislature on Thursday is expected to establish a special "Blizzard Fund" to track all related expenses.

Schumer also said he wants money to flow as quickly as possible after the declaration is made.

"We don't need bean counters getting in the way," he said.

Second, Schumer said that while federal aid would cover at least 75% of costs, he and Gillibrand will push to get up to 100% of costs covered. Schumer noted he was able to get full federal disaster coverage for Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and said that given the unique circumstances of the once-in-a-generation blizzard, Western New York should see a similar benefit.

Blizzard costs that could be reimbursed by the federal government range from contractors hired by local governments for snowplowing, snow removal and towing, to repair costs associated with buildings and equipment damaged by the storm. Small businesses that incurred damage may also be eligible for relief aid, Schumer said.

Third, Schumer said he, Gillibrand and Rep. Brian Higgins, who was supposed to be in town but couldn't make it to the event, intend to "scour the federal budget" to find other ways to send federal relief aid to the region, including such things as housing and food aid.

"The City of Buffalo has gone through a lot of traumas in 2022 and starting out in 2023," said Mayor Byron Brown. "We will need significant federal assistance to recover and rebuild."

Officials met at FeedMore WNY because the senators also wanted to announce a $2 million grant for an expanded FeedMore WNY facility, the primary food bank that supports food pantries throughout the region.

Former Rep. Chris Jacobs, who stood with other dignitaries at the news conference, told The Buffalo News later that the $2 million for FeedMore WNY was secured by him in one of his last votes as a U.S. representative.

FeedMore WNY borrows or rents roughly 30,000 square feet of space because its warehouse needs far exceed its primarily warehouse and headquarters space.