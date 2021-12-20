School test-to-stay program will go statewide in January, $65M set for mask mandate enforcement

Mask mandate kicks in statewide; counties not rushing to enforce penalties Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican, said a top Hochul official told him and other county executives on a phone call Friday that counties were not even expected to enforce the order during the first two weeks. The state has not said that publicly.

Hochul said $1 million would be made available for "smaller" counties, and $2 million for larger ones, to help them fund "innovative" ways to enforce the mask mandate. She said she'd met with some county leaders, who would perform spot checks of businesses, set up online portals or call centers for people to report places failing to abide by the mask-or-vax rules, and buy and distribute masks.

"There are creative ways for enforcement – (counties) purchasing thousands of masks and have teams taking them to the stores so when someone walks in the door, they can hand them a mask," Hochul said. "We want to make sure we pick up the cost of this."

The Covid-19 developments come as the state set another disturbing record for overall cases reported in a single day on Sunday – 23,391 people tested positive. It is at least the third time in recent days that the state, fueled largely by a spike in cases in the New York City area, has set a single-day record. Hochul acknowledged the spread of the Omicron variant is causing a "vertical" spike in cases not seen before during the pandemic, but expressed optimism that early indications from other Omicron hot spots showed an immediate spike, but a similar drop because the newest iteration of the virus could be more easily spread, but causes less severe illness.