School test-to-stay program will go statewide in January, $65M set for mask mandate enforcement
Kathy Hochul in Warsaw

Governor Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters as she visits a vaccination site at the Wyoming County Community Health System in Warsaw on Monday.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced that counties would be given the leeway to enact a test-to-stay program that would enable children who have been exposed to Covid-19 at school to avoid quarantining, expanding what began as a pilot program in Erie County to the entire state once schools return from winter recess.

In order to help facilitate the expanded school testing, Hochul said the state has bought and will distribute 2 million rapid tests to school districts, reserving the lion's share of 5 million rapid tests the state said will arrive before the end of the year for the program. Hochul said an additional 5 million rapid tests, the same version that people can buy over the counter in pharmacies that offer results in just a few minutes, will arrive in New York and be distributed throughout the state in January. 

Also Monday, Hochul said the state would be making a total of $65 million available to counties to "do the right thing" and enforce her controversial mask-or-vax policy, which requires people to wear masks in any public setting unless the venue has a vaccine mandate in place. 

The test-to-stay in school news, announced in Manhattan following Hochul's whirlwind tour of the state that included stops in Wyoming and Broome counties, comes as Covid-19 vaccinations for young children continue to lag behind that of adults across New York. While upwards of 80% of New Yorkers age 18 or older have at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, that number dips to just one in four children ages 5 to 12. 

Since returning to full in-person learning at the start of the school year in September, districts have faced the problem of scores of children being forced to quarantine at home if just one classmate or teacher they encountered tests positive. District leaders said the vast majority of students forced to quarantine for 10 days are healthy, but are forced to stay home anyway. The situation frustrates parents who, on a moment's notice, are forced to find a way to organize daycare for a young child in quarantine.

"This is so disruptive to their education, and to their parents," the governor said. 

With the influx of rapid tests, Hochul said she hoped that families would, with the help of their local schools, be able to quickly learn if a child has Covid-19 – and if not, avoid stressful and often costly disruptions to their normal routines.

"In their backpacks, they'll be taking home testing kits," Hochul said. 

The mask-or-vax enforcement funding comes as a number of county leaders have refused to enforce Hochul's mandate, which the governor announced last week and said will remain in place until at least the middle of January amid a statewide spike in Covid-19 infections likely fueled by the hyper-transmissible Omicron variant. 

Other county leaders said they agreed in spirit with Hochul's mask mandate, but said they lacked the resources to do meaningful enforcement of it.

Hochul said $1 million would be made available for "smaller" counties, and $2 million for larger ones, to help them fund "innovative" ways to enforce the mask mandate. She said she'd met with some county leaders, who would perform spot checks of businesses, set up online portals or call centers for people to report places failing to abide by the mask-or-vax rules, and buy and distribute masks.

"There are creative ways for enforcement – (counties) purchasing thousands of masks and have teams taking them to the stores so when someone walks in the door, they can hand them a mask," Hochul said. "We want to make sure we pick up the cost of this."

The Covid-19 developments come as the state set another disturbing record for overall cases reported in a single day on Sunday – 23,391 people tested positive. It is at least the third time in recent days that the state, fueled largely by a spike in cases in the New York City area, has set a single-day record. Hochul acknowledged the spread of the Omicron variant is causing a "vertical" spike in cases not seen before during the pandemic, but expressed optimism that early indications from other Omicron hot spots showed an immediate spike, but a similar drop because the newest iteration of the virus could be more easily spread, but causes less severe illness.

"Those numbers went up quickly and they dropped quickly and that's what we expect to see," Hochul said. "The severity wasn't as bad with respect to Delta and other variants. It's very likely to be minor symptoms if you're vaccinated and boosted."

The state's number of positive cases per 100,000 people stood at 93.78 and the Health Department recorded 60 people who died of Covid-19 on Sunday.

