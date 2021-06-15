School speed zone camera program to end, Council member says

The Common Council member who spearheaded the effort to remove Buffalo's school zone speed cameras declared victory Tuesday.

It looks like the cameras will come down by Sept. 1.

“Today is the 11th day (after) we passed the ordinance to repeal the school zone cameras," University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt said. "And from my understanding, as I reached out to the clerk, there was nothing forwarded by the mayor’s office, so that would mean this is now the law, that the school zone cameras will be ended,” Wyatt said Tuesday during the Council’s Legislation Committee meeting.

The ordinance follows more than a year of conflict between the Common Council and Mayor Byron W. Brown over the use of the cameras.

The Council on May 25 approved legislation to end the use of speed cameras, part of the city's School Zone Safety Program, at 20 school zones, and it was sent to the mayor June 4, according to the City Clerk’s office.

Brown had 10 days from receipt to sign it, veto it or do nothing. If he did nothing, the legislation then would become effective automatically.

The legislation was sent back to the City Clerk’s Office without Brown’s signature, said a city spokesperson.