School officials relieved to get state help to deal with bus driver shortage

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash said in a prepared statement Sunday that he appreciated Hochul's quick response to what has been a national challenge and looks forward to putting the state's new strategies to use.

"We also look forward to continuing the productive dialogue on other creative approaches that can help close the gap in available drivers," he said.

He has also floated the idea of having National Guard members serve as school bus drivers on an emergency basis.

Kriner Cash proposes National Guard as solution to bus driver shortage Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash on Wednesday raised the possibility of activating the National Guard – among other short term solutions – to mitigate a school bus driver shortage affecting the Buffalo Public School District.

The district needs a minimum of 50 more drivers and up to 167 more to get back to full capacity, he said. Buffalo Public Schools currently has about 500 drivers on the road on any given day. High school students do not take school buses, using regular public transportation instead.

Both Cash and Laurrie said their districts have recruited many new bus drivers. Buffalo's bus contractor, First Student, has received more than 200 applications. But getting interested applicants through the training and application process is lengthy, requiring between 90 to 100 hours of training – in addition to the paperwork – which is why efforts by the state to shorten the application process are helpful.