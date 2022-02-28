School leaders prepare for end of mask mandate, but questions and concerns remain

Masks are recommended, but no longer required, for school buses. But students who use regular public transportation to get to and from school are still required to adhere to federal mask mandates that apply to all public transportation.

Hochul's announcement had school superintendents scrambling to get word to parents and staff about the change.

Brown-Hall sent out a message to families Sunday and is following up with a reminder Tuesday saying that masks are now optional for all students, but student safety remains the top priority.

While the governor had planned to wait until the end of this week to make an announcement about face coverings in school, her timetable changed after the CDC issued new guidance late Friday. Robert N. Lowry Jr., deputy director of the New York State Council of School Superintendents, said it became clear that waiting was not an option.

"We felt that absent some kind of announcement from the state that there would be mass confusion," he said.

Orchard Park Superintendent David Lilleck wrote in a note to parents, "This is good news as we enter the endemic stage of the pandemic and continue to move towards more normalcy for our children."