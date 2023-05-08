The Cheektowaga Central School District hasn't had a cross country team since the 1980s.

But just a few miles down the road, the Cheektowaga-Sloan district offers a cross country team for high school and middle school students.

So, the two athletic departments came together and decided to form a combined Cheektowaga Central and Cheektowaga-Sloan cross country team at the varsity and modified levels to give Cheektowaga Central students the opportunity to run.

The athletic departments also saw the opportunity to form combined JV and modified girls soccer teams and modified, JV and varsity boys volleyball teams. Cheektowaga Central offered those sports and Cheektowaga-Sloan did not.

"This is a creative solution for us to create opportunities for student athletes," JFK High School and Middle School principal Robert Julian said. "We believe in sports, we believe in physical activity for kids. We are expanding our sports programming and we have an excellent opportunity here to partner with our neighboring school district, Cheektowaga Central, to create opportunities for kids to come out and play."

Pending approval of both districts' school boards, the combined teams will hit the course, field and court in the fall.

The Cheektowaga districts are not the only schools in Western New York to merge sports teams. Districts across the region have combined teams in virtually every sport, from football and basketball to swimming, bowling and hockey.

There's a variety of reasons schools decide to merge teams, said Mark DiFilippo, the executive director of Section VI Athletics, the organization that governs high school sports in Western New York.

Some have to because of declining enrollment, DiFilippo said. As new sports gain popularity, such as girls flag football, lacrosse and girls wrestling, schools combine to field enough players for a team.

And, students' interests have changed over the years, DiFilippo said. Many kids no longer play multiple sports, instead opting to concentrate on one sport and play on year-round clubs or travel teams.

But the end goal is to give student athletes the opportunity to continue playing the sports they love.

"If your choices are not have a team or combine, the kids that are playing are going to be happy that you're combining," DiFilippo said.

In the Kenmore-Tonawanda School District, Kenmore East and Kenmore West high schools have 11 combined sports teams, said Brett Banker, director of health, physical education and athletics for the district.

Had the two schools not merged some teams, the district would have lost some sports "due to low roster size," Banker said. Ken-Ton has combined teams for sports like girls gymnastics, boys and girls swimming and co-ed rifle. Kenmore East and Kenmore West have had a blended field hockey team for more than 15 years.

Despite the longtime sports rivalry between the two Kenmore high schools, Banker said there hasn't been any issues with merging teams.

"Our coaches are proactive when it comes to planning team functions that help alleviate some of that anxiety or fear of the unknown," Banker said. "Parents are generally supportive because they realize that the merger allows their student to participate in something they enjoy doing that might not otherwise be offered. I think people are thankful that we are still offering broad-based, inclusive programming."

In Buffalo, the district has been combining sports teams for at least a decade due to financial limitations and decreasing participation numbers, said Michael House, assistant superintendent of athletics for Buffalo Public Schools.

Unlike in many suburban school districts, Buffalo Public Schools does not have a "strong foundation" of athletics at the middle school level, House said. The district has a 10-year plan to establish 10 middle school sports leagues across 10 sports for all 32 of Buffalo's elementary schools.

By establishing a strong athletic foundation for students at a younger age, the hope is more students will be interested in participating in high school sports, House said.

Buffalo's sports teams are spread across 18 high schools throughout the city. That poses additional challenges, such as transportation issues, problems hiring enough coaches and a lack of sufficient facilities.

"By combining sports, you are giving the students the opportunity to still have the ability to participate," House said. "It also helps build a bigger network for the student athlete where now they're going to a different community and they have the opportunity to build positive relationships with new students and coaches and broaden their personal goals and skills along their educational journey."