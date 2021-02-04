School break travelers still must quarantine on return, even if vaccinated

The 10-day rule also applies to a resident of another non-contiguous state who comes to New York.

Travelers from New York, or out-of-state visitors, could shorten that time by testing negative for Covid-19 within three days of their departure.

Upon returning, travelers must quarantine for three days and take a Covid test on the fourth day. If that test is negative, the quarantine is over once the test result is received.

"Households where someone is at increased risk for getting very sick from Covid-19, including adults over 65 and individuals with certain chronic medical conditions, should seriously consider postponing travel," the counties' statement said. "Individuals who do not show Covid-19 symptoms may still be infected and able to spread Covid-19 to others. That includes children, who may have no symptoms or very mild symptoms."

If you're a teacher thinking that your state designation as an essential worker exempts you from the quarantine rules, think again.

"New York State Department of Health guidance from November 2020 noted that although teachers, school staff and child care workers are considered essential, the New York State travel advisory exemption for essential workers does not apply to teachers, school employees, or child care workers, due to the sensitivity of these congregate settings," the statement said.

