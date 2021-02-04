School break travelers still must quarantine on return, even if vaccinated

New York State regulations requiring quarantines when travelers return to the state are still in effect, unchanged even for those who have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.
That reminder came Thursday from five county health departments in Western New York, which issued a joint statement about travel by students or teachers during the upcoming school breaks later this month and in April.
"Our departments are strongly discouraging travel to areas of the country with high rates of Covid-19 transmission, known cases of variant Covid-19 strains, or areas that do not have Covid-19 safety measures in place," said the statement from the health departments of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Daniel J. Stapleton, Niagara County public health director, said the departments have received many calls lately from people planning to travel for spring break, asking for waivers from the quarantine rules.
"There's no such thing. Not one thing has changed," Stapleton said.
"All New York State travel advisory guidance applies because vaccinated individuals may still be able to infect others following an exposure to the virus," the statement said.
That advisory says anyone who re-enters New York after more than 24 hours in a state that doesn't border on New York must quarantine for 10 days on return.
The 10-day rule also applies to a resident of another non-contiguous state who comes to New York.
Travelers from New York, or out-of-state visitors, could shorten that time by testing negative for Covid-19 within three days of their departure.
Upon returning, travelers must quarantine for three days and take a Covid test on the fourth day. If that test is negative, the quarantine is over once the test result is received.
"Households where someone is at increased risk for getting very sick from Covid-19, including adults over 65 and individuals with certain chronic medical conditions, should seriously consider postponing travel," the counties' statement said. "Individuals who do not show Covid-19 symptoms may still be infected and able to spread Covid-19 to others. That includes children, who may have no symptoms or very mild symptoms."
If you're a teacher thinking that your state designation as an essential worker exempts you from the quarantine rules, think again.
"New York State Department of Health guidance from November 2020 noted that although teachers, school staff and child care workers are considered essential, the New York State travel advisory exemption for essential workers does not apply to teachers, school employees, or child care workers, due to the sensitivity of these congregate settings," the statement said.