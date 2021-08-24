Scholarships awarded to four 'exceptional' student journalists

Communications students from four schools have won scholarships for 2021-22 from the Greater Buffalo Society of Professional Journalists.

Meghan Brink of Allegany attends the University at Albany where, as editor-in-chief of the Albany Student Press, she played a key role in reviving the independent student newspaper. She has also interned with New York StateWatch.

Griffin Della Penna of Batavia focuses on sports journalism at Canisius College. He was team broadcaster and director of media relations for the Batavia Muckdogs this summer and will be an ESPN 3 broadcaster at Canisius for its soccer programs.

Meghan Hall of Amherst attends St. Bonaventure University and has contributed to TAPinto Greater Olean, an online newspaper. She also worked part-time at the Olean Times Herald and was a fellow at the Carnegie-Knight News21 Program at Arizona State University.

Jenna Wirth of Williamsville attends Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. She has contributed more than 150 articles to print and digital publications. She was a fellow for Popsugar, a digital lifestyle publication, as well as Health magazine.

Scholarship Fund Chair Brian Meyer said the four “distinguished themselves as exceptional student journalists.”

