Scholarship helps student with Crohn’s disease who aims to help others like her

Remicade, an infused anti-inflammatory drug, temporarily kept Folsom in remission from Crohn’s, but she developed an ulcer, called a fistula, in her intestinal wall that can be hard to treat and cause severe infection. She was hospitalized with a flare-up during her sophomore year in college.

“I've gone through every FDA-approved medication, and nothing ended up working well,” she said. “In recent years, when I've been sick, I feel like I have the worst case of flu and struggle to get out of bed.”

Several months ago, Srivastava arranged to enroll Folsom in a clinical trial at the Cleveland Clinic that involved treating the fistula with stem cells. It completely closed and so far has remained that way.

Folsom needs to carefully watch her diet, avoid foods that are hard to digest, and steer clear of too much stress. Support from her parents, two brothers and friends help, too, she said, as well as regular exercise and a positive attitude.

The scholarship will help, as well, because it means she will have to borrow less for graduate school – where the financial assistance she got as an undergraduate is much harder to find.