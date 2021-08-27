Scholarship helps student with Crohn’s disease who aims to help others like her

Pediatric doctors were unable to pinpoint the cause of debilitating abdominal symptoms that plagued Madison Folsom through much of elementary school.
“It was really frustrating because I knew something was wrong,” Folsom said. “I had so much stomach pain, and my parents could see I was unhealthy. I weighed 45 pounds as a fifth-grader.”
Things clarified after a family friend recommended Folsom see Dr. Maya Devi Srivastava – board certified in allergy, immunology and gastroenterology treatment – who in short order diagnosed the then-12-year-old with Crohn’s disease, an inflammatory bowel condition that can lead to abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition.
In the decade since, Srivastava has become a critical force in Folsom’s care, as well as her career path – including an indirect assist with a new scholarship the now 22-year-old patient will use to help become a physician assistant.
Folsom was recently awarded $10,000 by the Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program, for a student essay about a health care provider helped her deal with a gastrointestinal condition and reach her academic goals.
Salix Pharmaceuticals, a Bridgewater, N.J., company that works to prevent and treat gastrointestinal diseases, chose 10 scholarship winners from among a pool of 150 students who wrote similar essays.
Folsom, a Lancaster native who lives in Buffalo, wrote about Srivastava, owner of the Center for Digestive, Allergic and Immunologic Diseases in Amherst.
The doctor fueled Folsom’s desire to one day help others like her avoid the perils of misdiagnosis and navigate treatment and related life challenges.
Srivastava encouraged Folsom to shadow her at work while the younger woman pursued an undergraduate biology degree at Canisius College. She involved Folsom in lunch-and-learn programs with those in the health field. She encouraged her to consider becoming a physician assistant to reach her goals, keep a healthier work-life balance, and respect a stubborn condition that can come with heart-rending flare-ups.
“She never discouraged me from being a doctor, she just kind of opened my eyes to physician assistants,” said Folsom, who next week will start her 2½-year PA program, also at Canisius. "She said, ‘When I went to med school, that wasn't really an option; I think it's such a great option now.’
“She continues to get me involved and helps me think critically about research. She's been the most caring person.”
Srivastava continues to work tirelessly help Folsom remain as healthy as possible.
It hasn’t always been easy.
Remicade, an infused anti-inflammatory drug, temporarily kept Folsom in remission from Crohn’s, but she developed an ulcer, called a fistula, in her intestinal wall that can be hard to treat and cause severe infection. She was hospitalized with a flare-up during her sophomore year in college.
“I've gone through every FDA-approved medication, and nothing ended up working well,” she said. “In recent years, when I've been sick, I feel like I have the worst case of flu and struggle to get out of bed.”
Several months ago, Srivastava arranged to enroll Folsom in a clinical trial at the Cleveland Clinic that involved treating the fistula with stem cells. It completely closed and so far has remained that way.
Folsom needs to carefully watch her diet, avoid foods that are hard to digest, and steer clear of too much stress. Support from her parents, two brothers and friends help, too, she said, as well as regular exercise and a positive attitude.
The scholarship will help, as well, because it means she will have to borrow less for graduate school – where the financial assistance she got as an undergraduate is much harder to find.
“It’s not only about the money,” Folsom said, “but the fact that there are companies that recognize the challenges that people like me go through. It is sometimes difficult even for my friends to understand the struggles I go through with having a disease that you cannot see.
“I really hope that one day, I'm able to treat patients that were just like the fifth-grade me, the 12-year-old me,” she said. “I want to give back to our community and be able to give my patients the answers they are looking for and really need in their lives.”
