Since 2012, the Western New York Medical Scholarship Fund has raised more than $4 million from private donors, local hospitals, insurance companies and other businesses to provide scholarships to 31 students at University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine.

The students pledge to stay in Western New York and practice medicine after completing their training.

Now the mission is evolving to provide more physicians for underserved areas throughout Buffalo.

Board members of the fund have designed a program to award full scholarships to Western New York students helping create a pool of physicians, especially in primary care and psychiatry, to work exclusively and commit their time – generally five years – to these areas.

Jericho Road, for example, doesn’t have a single physician, said Michael O’Meara, founding board member of the UB scholarship program.

Recently, O’Meara and Board Chairman Dr. John Bodkin gave a presentation to the Buffalo Common Council’s Community Development Committee on the new initiative and asked the Council for an endorsement from the group to give to donors from whom they are asking for financial support.

Committee Chairman Joseph Golombek Jr. directed Council staff to work with O’Meara and Bodkin in drafting the letter.

“For years, I’ve been trying to hire people to work in our practice and most of the residents that we trained here would leave Buffalo and go back to their hometowns,” said Bodkin, a Jacobs School alumnus who recently retired as president of Highgate Medical and a family medicine physician with the practice for over 40 years.

“Western New York and the City of Buffalo, specifically, has the worst outcomes of all medical findings in New York State and often times the worst in the country (for) heart disease, diabetes, stroke and even social issues. Everybody knows about overdosing, about domestic violence, about alcoholism, obesity,” he added.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

Referencing an annual report prepared by the Healthcare Association of New York State, Bodkin told Council members the findings are depressing "because we’re so bad."

He attributes that to there not being enough doctors throughout the region.

"Statistics also show if you have adequate family medicine in an area where the people are started from the beginning, when they’re kids and get primary care throughout their life, they are healthier, they are happier, and the whole area does better economically," Bodkin said.

The Association of American Medical Colleges estimates there will be a national shortage of up to 124,000 physicians nationally by 2034, and it’s estimated that over half of those may be primary care physicians. Over the past 10 years, statewide estimates have put Western New York among the regions in the state with some of the lowest numbers of physicians per 100,000 people, according to UB.

Having “homegrown” doctors who are from the community and practice in the community is definitely important, said University Council Member Rasheed Wyatt.

“We know from the pandemic there was a shortage (of doctors), and it exposed a lot of open holes in our health care system,” Wyatt said. “We have those situations where if we had those young people, we gave them the support that they need … they really could turn around those outcomes that we’ve been talking about. It may take us some time but I think if we all work together, we could really make those things happen a lot quicker.”

The pandemic was certainly a turning point in this discussion, Bodkin said.

“The people that died were the people that had predisposed conditions, comorbidities we call them – diabetes, heart disease, hypertension," he said. "Those people were more vulnerable because they didn’t have the strength to fight the virus."

"If we don’t do something now, in 10 years we’ll be talking about the same thing, just like we were 10 years ago," Bodkin added. "So now is the time.”

Click here to donate to the WNY Medical Scholarship Fund.