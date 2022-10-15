 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scholarship awarded in honor of Tops mass shooting victim 'Kat' Massey

  • Updated
  • 0
Kat Massey (copy)

Katherine Massey, shown here in October 2011, retired that year from the health plan that is today Highmark BCBS of WNY. Her former employer is donating $300,000 to honor her and to support the community in the aftermath of the shooting.

 Robert Kirkham / News file photo
A recent graduate of the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management has been awarded the first annual scholarship in memory of Katherine “Kat” Massey, killed in the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

Camrin Mosley

Camrin Mosley is receiving a scholarship in the memory of "Kat" Massey.

East Side resident Camrin Mosley will use the scholarship, given by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, when she attends SUNY Buffalo State in Fall 2023 to study business.

Recipients of the scholarship attending a four-year program can receive up to $20,000. It is renewable each year to ensure the student is meeting academic milestones.

“Kat Massey worked with us for 40 years," Dr. Michael Edbauer, Highmark's president, said in a statement. "Her strong legacy continues within our company, and now will continue through the next generation."

Highmark previously announced a $300,000 investment to support relief efforts and honor the 10 shooting victims. The scholarship was established through the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.

The scholarship memorializes Massey’s life-long contributions to improve Buffalo’s public schools, as well as her dedication as a 40-year BlueCross BlueShield employee.

“Kat wore many different hats every day – literally and figuratively," her niece Adrienne Massey said in a statement. "She spent her free time helping make our community a brighter and better place for all, including volunteering at Buffalo Public Schools for decades.

"When Highmark officials told us they wanted to honor her legacy, we thought a scholarship in her name was a perfect way to do that,” Adrienne Massey said. “We’re so proud that Kat will continue influencing generations of students for years to come.”

Highmark's contributions include monetary support to several mental health providers on the East Side to help provide immediate and long-term care, donating and distributing food and personal hygiene items and partnering with Every Bottom Covered to collect diapers, wipes and formula.

“We recognize the prevailing needs of our community in the wake of the tragedy that occurred in May, and remain committed to supporting organizations that continue to uplift East Buffalo,” Edbauer said.

Katherine "Kat" Massey's devotion to her neighborhood and community was a theme throughout her life, and relatives, friends, clergy and politicians paid tribute to her at her funeral Monday at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church on Michigan Avenue, around the corner from her beloved Fruit Belt neighborhood. Massey, 72, was one of 10 Black people shot and killed at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue on May 14 by a self-described white supremacist.

