Schoellkopf Health Center restarts resident visitation

In-person visitation to residents at Schoellkopf Health Center, a Niagara Falls nursing home, resumed Thursday, in line with recent guidelines from the state Health Department.

The facility is owned by and connected to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Its policy says nursing home visitors are limited to two per resident. The guests must enter through Schoellkopf and are limited to visits of 30 minutes.

The visits are allowed to take place in residents' rooms, but 6-foot social distancing is required, face masks must be worn, and proper hand hygiene must be followed. Visitors will also be asked to sign in, have their temperatures read and review a fact sheet regarding visitation guidelines.

Visits to new residents are barred for the first 14 days of their stay, which is considered a quarantine period.

Scheduled visitation hours will vary and are subject to change.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.