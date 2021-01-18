 Skip to main content
Schneider completes conversion of Historic Warehouse Condos with six more units
Schneider completes conversion of Historic Warehouse Condos with six more units

Schneider Development Services has completed its conversion of the second-floor commercial office space at its Historic Warehouse Condominium building, adding six new for-sale residential units to the existing mix.

The company owned by Jake Schneider renovated the 8,300 square feet of space into two one-bedroom and four two-bedroom condos, adding to the 30 upscale loft-style units that were sold off in 2015 when Schneider first converted the building at 210 Ellicott St. from rental apartments to condos.

That means the entire seven-story building is now residential, and will essentially complete the developer's role in the project – the first conversion of apartments into condos in a historic adaptive-reuse project.

“Converting the second-floor office space into residential units was the right move," Schneider said. "It’s much better suited to the tenor of the building, and there is a clearly demonstrated market for this product."

The condos range in size from 1,040 square feet to 1,525 square feet. Two two-bedroom and two-bathroom units were already sold before the project was completed, with the first one closing on Friday for $310,000. But four apartments are still for sale – two of each type – at prices between $255,000 and $385,000.

Built in 1913 as a warehouse for Seneca Paper Co., the building was later used by the J.N. Adam Co. and then AM&A's Department Store, as well as other businesses. It was purchased by Schneider in 2007 and redeveloped into the Historic Warehouse Lofts as rental units, with five floors of high-end apartments and one floor of offices.

The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but after the historic tax credits from the project expired, Schneider capitalized on growing demand by transforming the units into for-sale condos. All 30 sold out within just over a year, with some being resold since then.

Based on continued interest, Schneider decided to convert the second-floor, and started construction in early 2020, but the project was delayed by construction shutdowns and material delays related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The developer's in-house team at Schneider Architectural Services worked with Nest Interiors on the design, while Schneider Construction Services handled the renovation.

