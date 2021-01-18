Schneider completes conversion of Historic Warehouse Condos with six more units

Schneider Development Services has completed its conversion of the second-floor commercial office space at its Historic Warehouse Condominium building, adding six new for-sale residential units to the existing mix.

The company owned by Jake Schneider renovated the 8,300 square feet of space into two one-bedroom and four two-bedroom condos, adding to the 30 upscale loft-style units that were sold off in 2015 when Schneider first converted the building at 210 Ellicott St. from rental apartments to condos.

That means the entire seven-story building is now residential, and will essentially complete the developer's role in the project – the first conversion of apartments into condos in a historic adaptive-reuse project.

“Converting the second-floor office space into residential units was the right move," Schneider said. "It’s much better suited to the tenor of the building, and there is a clearly demonstrated market for this product."

The condos range in size from 1,040 square feet to 1,525 square feet. Two two-bedroom and two-bathroom units were already sold before the project was completed, with the first one closing on Friday for $310,000. But four apartments are still for sale – two of each type – at prices between $255,000 and $385,000.