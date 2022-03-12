Schedule announced for Buffalo's spring bulk trash collection

Trash crews will begin the City of Buffalo’s spring bulk trash collection in the Ellicott District during the week of April 10, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced.

Collections will continue in the city’s nine Common Council districts through the week of June 26. Bulk trash piles cannot be bigger than 12 feet long, three feet wide and three feet high.

Electronic trash, including TV sets and computers, are banned, as are tires and construction debris. Up to four tires per household, off their rims, may be dropped off at the Broadway Garage, 197 Broadway, on April 9, May 14, July 9 and Sept. 10.

After the Ellicott District, bulk pickups will be held in the Fillmore District during the week of April 24; Niagara District, week of May 1; Masten District, week of May 8; Lovejoy District, week of May 15; South District, week of May 22; Delaware District, week of June 5; North District, week of June 12; and University District, week of June 26.

