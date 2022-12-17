 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scenes from a snowy Saturday in Buffalo: Joy, Bills adrenaline and dreams of a white Christmas

  • Updated
Remedy House snowfall

The snowy scene just after noon on Saturday at the Five Points intersection, with Remedy House in the heart of the photo.

 Ben Tsujimoto/Buffalo News
As Saturday's snowfall blanketed Elmwood Village and the West Side, Buffalonians venturing outdoors marveled at the winter wonderland.

Snow clung to tree branches and fell in photogenic thick flakes. Meanwhile, the city's streets and sidewalks remained passable, with no need for driving bans like those issued during the massive snow storm last month.

This storm struck the Southtowns the hardest Friday night but then moved into the city, parts of which accumulated 6 or more inches by noon Saturday. Residents met this more moderate storm with childlike joy, giddy anticipation for a snowy Bills game and dreams of a white Christmas.

Nick LaMendola and Taylor Hough ventured outside their Anderson Place home to take their dog Woody for a walk. 

Nick LaMendola Taylor Hough snowstorm

Nick LaMendola, left, and Taylor Hough prepare to walk their dog Woody in the Elmwood Village.

"I'm here for it. I love it," Hough said while shoveling her sidewalk. "I like the way it makes everything look – it makes everything look clean, and I like playing in it."

"If it started snowing in November and stayed 25 degrees for three months, that would be perfect," LaMendola added as Woody paced about in a stylish off-white coat. "Woody loves it." 

Down the road, Sean Piazza could barely contain his excitement for the evening's Bills game, which was originally forecasted to bear the brunt of lake-effect snowfall later Saturday. Concerns over how lake-effect snow would affect travel to and from the night game was balanced by the buzz of a snowy stage for the primetime visit of an AFC East division rival.

"I think there's an adrenaline rush of the temperature, and the length of time you're out there – the energy kind of warms you up," said Piazza, a Western New York native who was set to take a San Francisco native to the Bills game. 

For Gene Glenn, a PUSH Buffalo property manager who was preparing to spread salt on Massachusetts Avenue outside Feed Buffalo, dealing with the snow is just part of his job. He said he prefers snow to weather hazards faced in other parts of America like hurricanes in the South, wildfires on the West Coast and tornadoes in the Midwest.

Gene Glenn PUSH Buffalo

Tra Worthy, left, and Gene Glenn pose for a photo before removing snow at Feed Buffalo, one of PUSH Buffalo's properties. 

"I wouldn't rather live anywhere else in the country," Glenn said. "When the snow leaves, my house is still there."

Mayor Byron Brown and City of Buffalo Department of Public Works commissioner Nate Marton delivered a briefing early Saturday afternoon to note that 30 plows – including some from the state Department of Transportation – were working to clear the hardest-hit sections of the city. Brown emphasized the city's new GPS system that tracks the progress of snowplows was functioning better than it did during the last month's storm.

"We're not seeing the problems we saw with the first snowstorm of the season," the mayor said. "A few units are working off and on. This is not a historic snowstorm like the first snowstorm was." He said the city's snow plan is structured to be able to handle 8 inches of snow.

Sean Piazza Buffalo snowstorm

Sean Piazza, left, stands on the sidewalk on Anderson Place, about 10 hours before he planned to attend his first Bills game since he was a kid.

National Weather Service Buffalo meteorologist Jason Alumbaugh said the heart of the lake-effect band was expected to linger longer than first anticipated in the Northtowns and even southern Niagara County until around 8 p.m. Saturday when it would shift south again. Between 4 and 8 inches of snow was expected between late afternoon and midnight for much of the Buffalo metro.

Southern Erie County, such as the Boston hills and Eden, were forecasted to receive a foot or more of snow when the storm system settles south on Sunday, Alumbaugh added. And there might not be much of a respite from winter weather.

NWS Buffalo has already targeted Christmas weekend for the arrival of another potentially significant weather event, although how and when the large low-pressure system touches Western New York is still uncertain. Alumbaugh said there's potential for bitter cold and significant precipitation, although it's possible it could begin as rain before turning to snow. Winds could be strong, the meteorologist added.

Buffalonians on Saturday largely looked forward to a white Christmas.

"A green Christmas isn't magical," said Sydney Leshney, a manager at Overwinter Coffee as she crafted a drink off the Elmwood shop's secret menu.

"I can remember not having a white Christmas as a kid and being devastated," said Hough, who moved back to Buffalo in June.

Crews work to remove snow from the field ahead of Saturday night's game at Highmark Stadium.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

