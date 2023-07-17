Second of two parts

Serial fraudster Eric C. Conn was a nightmare for the Social Security Administration, and also for legitimately ailing Americans who are trying to get federal disability benefits.

Although his fraud case has been adjudicated, it continues to have an impact today, including in New York State, where government statistics show that most applicants get turned down on their first application for disability benefits.

Conn, now 62, was a colorful and unethical Kentucky attorney who called himself “Mr. Social Security” and boasted that 99% of his clients got approved for government disability benefits. Prosecutors said he orchestrated the biggest disability fraud scheme in American history.

Sentenced in September 2018, he is serving 27 years in federal prison.

With a bribe-taking Social Security judge and several crooked doctors on his payroll, Conn filed thousands of fraudulent applications that enabled his clients to easily obtain disability benefits.

Authorities said Conn’s crimes also penalized hundreds of his clients who had legitimate disability claims but lost their benefits after his crimes were uncovered.

Released on $1.25 million bail after his arrest in 2016, Conn hacked an electronic monitor off his ankle and fled from the United States to Honduras. Federal agents tracked him there in December 2017 and arrested him in a Pizza Hut restaurant.

Federal officials said Conn’s crimes cost taxpayers $550 million.

Another massive disability scam in New York City cost taxpayers an estimated $400 million.

That case involved more than 100 retired police officers and firefighters who used phony claims of psychiatric illnesses to obtain Social Security disability benefits. The case was cracked in 2014 by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, the Social Security Inspector General’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.

Prosecutors said two retired cops, a lawyer and a union “disability consultant” coached people on how to fake psychiatric problems and file for disability. Some of the fraudsters exploited the 9/11 terrorism attacks by falsely claiming the attacks caused their mental health issues.

These two well-organized schemes sent shock waves through the Social Security Administration, which then expanded efforts to crack down on fraud.

A smaller scam, which cost taxpayers $156,000, was announced June 30 by the State Attorney General’s Office. In that case, prosecutors said a retired New York Police Department detective falsely claimed that he was injured and unable to work or perform daily activities. Investigators caught Andrew Albate, 53, working full time as general manager of a motorcycle dealership.

Several Buffalo attorneys who specialize in disability cases told The Buffalo News they believe a relatively small number of outrageous scams have made it tougher for people to pursue legitimate disability cases.

“Yes, there is some fraud in the system. Some people will always try to take advantage of programs that are set up to help people who really need it,” said attorney Christopher Grover. “But the amount of fraud is nowhere near what the government believes it to be. Why would you take the chance of going to prison for a disability benefit that typically pays about $1,400 a month? For the individual applicant, it’s not a lucrative crime.”

A spokeswoman for SSA told The News the agency has “zero tolerance for fraud,” adding that the agency’s Inspector General’s Office works hard to expose it.

Marilyn J. Zahm, a retired administrative law judge from Buffalo who handled thousands of Social Security disability cases, said the government became obsessed with pursuing fraud cases after Conn’s crimes and the New York City scams were exposed.

“These cases are outliers, highly unusual,” Zahm said in an interview. “After the Conn case, the government became much more determined to find fraud. In my opinion, in the cases I handled, some people exaggerated their stories, but I only suspected fraud in about 2% of cases. Fraud was never as rampant as the government claimed it was.”

In 2014, Sen. Tom Coburn of Oklahoma, a physician, estimated that 25% of approved disability claims were based on faulty or incomplete information. He headed a study that concluded that disability fraud costs the nation $32 billion a year.

Coburn, who died in 2020, also accused the Social Security Administration of not doing enough to help disabled people find work they are capable of doing.

Keith Page, 49, of North Buffalo, is convinced that government concerns about fraud have hurt his wife, Kelly, 48, in her lengthy battle to get disability benefits. The Pages have been trying since Kelly suffered a brain aneurysm and a stroke in 2016.

“Since we’ve been fighting this battle, I feel like everywhere I go, I run into people who tell me they know someone who gets disability and really shouldn’t get it,” Page said. “I am sure that there are some people who do cheat the system. I feel like people like Kelly are being punished for that.”

SSA officials have not responded to requests – first made on June 29 by The News – for the number of people who are charged with fraud, or for the agency’s estimate on how many disability claims are fraudulent.