Sections of the Scajaquada Expressway will close for seven hours, from 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, so that workers can remove an overhead sign structure, the State Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The eastbound Route 198 will close just after the Elmwood Avenue interchange. The ramp from Elmwood Avenue to the expressway's eastbound lanes also will be closed. Motorists should follow the posted detour utilizing Iroquois Drive.

The westbound Route 198 will be closed at the Delaware Avenue interchange. Motorists should follow the posted detour utilizing Delaware Avenue, Amherst Street and Elmwood Avenue.

The DOT urges motorists to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.