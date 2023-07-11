Up to $10 million in federal funding is available for the restoration of the Scajaquada Creek.

To unlock that money, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took the first step Tuesday by signing a $600,000 cost-sharing agreement to fund a study of the creek.

"This study will kick off the restoration effort that will transform the environment and bring the Scajaquada Creek back to life," State Assembly member Monica Wallace, D-Lancaster, said during a press conference in front of the creek at Cheektowaga Town Park.

Scajaquada Creek is one of the most "impaired" waterways in the state, said Jill Jedlicka, executive director of the Waterkeeper, a nonprofit focused on protecting and restoring the region's waters.

The 13-mile-long creek stretches from Lancaster to the Buffalo waterfront. It runs through most of Cheektowaga and and on toward Forest Lawn and the Black Rock Canal until it empties into the Niagara River. More than 100,000 residents live within its 29-square-mile watershed.

Scajaquada Creek is spring-fed, meaning it is fed by "clean, clear, cold" water from underground, Jedlicka said, but its condition worsens as it flows toward the river.

"For generations, our community has ... been unable, physically, to connect with this creek system due to these polluted waters and polluted lands," Jedlicka said. "Today that's going to start to change."

Years of sewage overflow and industrial waste emptied into the creek have made the waterway look like a "drainage ditch," said State Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo.

Almost 98% of the wetlands in the Scajaquada Creek watershed have been destroyed, Wallace said. Fecal bacteria in the creek is at levels 20 times the threshold considered safe for human consumption and contaminated sludge is up to 5 feet deep in some places. According to Wallace, avian botulism present in the creek has killed thousands of birds.

"The pollution of the Scajaquada Creek has been decades in the making, and it stands as a cautionary tale of how not to treat our precious waterways," she said.

The study will take about two years to complete, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lt. Col. Colby Krug said. It will focus on developing engineering solutions to improve the creek's ecosystem, including restoring the natural stream functions, re-establishing wetlands, invasive species management and improving native plant communities.

$900K will go toward initiative to restore Scajaquada Creek Jill Jedlicka, executive director of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, said restoring the creek's habitat has the potential to reconnect many of these communities along the creek's corridor.

This particular study will focus on the Cheektowaga portion of the creek, while $900,000 in federal funding – announced in April – addresses the lower part of the creek in the Black Rock neighborhoods of Buffalo.

Funding for the $600,000 study comes from federal and state governments and $250,000 from the Margaret L. Wendt and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. foundations.

This is not the first time Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have worked together to clean up a contaminated local waterway. Both organizations were part of the Buffalo River restoration.

"This creek still has life in it and it has the ability to recover," Jedlicka said. "It's not a dead waterway. We should not give up on it. It's just overwhelmed with generations of bad decisions, bad choices and unfortunately, some infrastructure that is still impairing the system."