SBA sets up temporary flood damage loan office in Lockport

Businesses and homeowners who incurred losses during the July 20 flash flood in Niagara County can apply for federal loans in Lockport for the next 10 days.

The Small Business Administration's temporary application site opens Tuesday and runs until Sept. 24, Rep. Chris Jacobs announced Monday.

The location is the Warren J. Rathke Public Safety Training Facility at 5574 Niagara St. Extension. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, except for Sept. 24, when the site will close at 4 p.m. It also will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Applications are available for business physical disaster loans, economic injury loans and homeowner disaster loans.

Applicants also may call 800-659-2955; email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov; or use the SBA’s online application at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s.

Niagara County sought flood grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but there wasn't enough damage. Emergency Management Director Jonathan F. Schultz said the county had reports totaling $10 million to $12 million, but needed $30 million to qualify.

