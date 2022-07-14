Say Yes Buffalo opens new Jefferson Avenue office

Say Yes Buffalo officially opened Thursday its new office at 1166 Jefferson Ave., just a few blocks away from the Tops supermarket where 10 people were killed two months ago.

David Rust, CEO of Say Yes Buffalo, said the organization planned the move to Jefferson Avenue prior to the mass shooting at Tops, but also said the move takes on a greater importance following the tragedy.

"We wanted to be in the neighborhood, so the relocation was intentional," Rust said. "Obviously, it's more meaningful after 5/14 to be an anchor in this community and on the streets."

Say Yes celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, including an African drum and dance performance by the African American Cultural Center.

Say Yes Buffalo is a nonprofit that provides Buffalo Public School students with a comprehensive K-12 support system and locally funded scholarships to public and private colleges.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said it is important for Say Yes to invest in communities like East Buffalo that have not received many resources.

"The move of Say Yes to this community is symbolic on the future of our community and our great city," Poloncarz said. "The county can only be as strong as all of its communities are. That's why we need to have strong communities all across Erie County."

The new office took four years to develop. Rust credited New York Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes with securing $1 million in state funding to help Say Yes with the build-out and help keep its rent control. Say Yes partnered with People Inc., which is providing affordable housing above the new office space.

"Say Yes has been a huge advantage to our opportunity in the city of Buffalo to work with our students," Peoples-Stokes said. "There's nothing more important than education."

Temara Cross, a recent University at Buffalo graduate, said Say Yes is committed to combating educational inequities in the community.

"Say Yes Buffalo moving to Jefferson has shown me that it's dedicated to this work and is continuously committed to doing this work," Cross said. "It shows me that I can be the change that I wish to see in my community."