Saturday's Take-5 winning ticket sold in Allegany County

The only ticket to win the top prize jackpot in Saturday’s Take-5 drawing was sold in Allegany County, the New York Lottery announced.
The ticket, which is worth $68,080, was purchased at Bolivar Foodland, 455 Main St., Bolivar. The winning numbers were 11, 13, 28, 31 and 32.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
