 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's Take-5 winning ticket sold in Allegany County
0 comments

Saturday's Take-5 winning ticket sold in Allegany County

Support this work for $1 a month

The only ticket to win the top prize jackpot in Saturday’s Take-5 drawing was sold in Allegany County, the New York Lottery announced.

The ticket, which is worth $68,080, was purchased at Bolivar Foodland, 455 Main St., Bolivar. The winning numbers were 11, 13, 28, 31 and 32.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News